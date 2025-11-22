On Joe Rogan’s podcast #2404, Elon Musk said that our looming debt problems cannot be fixed, unless we agree to divert billions and billions of dollars into AI and robotics:

But AI and robotics will not be able to save us if our “Leviathan” (bloated government infested with unelected bureaucrats and cronies dictating our policy) does not shrink. There is no good reason that our federal government, adjusted to GDP, is almost 50% larger than Switzerland’s. And economic laws prevent growth under big government.

The Problem, in a Nutshell

There is a saying that “Too many chefs in the kitchen, spoils the soup” and the flipside of that wisdom — but applied to economics — is “Too few allocating resources, stifles growth.” When government allocates more resources, the people allocate less, creating a situation where you have to work 3x as hard to get by.

An example of it requiring you to work 3x as hard — just to maintain that same, given standard of living — comes from the Big Pharma/Big Government complex, as witnessed through the international drug prices:

Brand name drugs account for 87% of all prescription drug spending, and we pay 3x more than comparable nations. Even in the overall stock market, the concentration at the top has grown so high that it is no longer competitive, and it is currently even worse than it was just prior to the Great Depression:

This is “crony capitalism” on display, but it should only be called “cronyism” — because it has nothing to do with the decentralized “creative destruction” (new productive efforts supplant old and stale ones) that is foundational to a system of capitalism. With government heavily involved, we now even have “zombie firms.”

Zombie firms are so over-leveraged that selling off all assets could never make them whole, and they are becoming more common now that we have Big Government Cronyism.

Decentralization to the Rescue

Where does wealth come from? If alone on a deserted island, you could create wealth for yourself, but how? Starting off with no straw hut, and having to catch fish with your bare hands, and having to risk life-and-limb to get the next lowest coconut down from the tree, you’d spend all day, just to be able to eat.

But not if you created capital goods. Capital goods are not goods that are consumed (consumer goods), they are goods that are used in order to acquire more goods that are consumed. Easy access to consumer goods “defines” whether you are well-off or not. Creating a fishing rod, creating labor productivity, cuts your time spent on fishing.

Creating a “lasso” allows you to lasso the coconuts instead of risking life-and-limb. Creating a straw hut gives you shelter from the elements. By “economizing” your living standards continually improve, until you feel “rich.” What is true for one person is true for all: Each rational agent that economizes, if left free, grows rich over time.

To understand this economic law, you have to view the economy from the bottom up:

An image from this document is super-helpful in determining where wealth comes from:

To be able to build the city that is shown shaded in the background, individual persons (here shown in the colors of red, green, and purple) have got to be able to interact with their own local environment, as well as interact with each other. Break any tie, and the magnificent city never gets built.

Notice how crucial is that red person at left, with a network of transactions running out in 5 separate directions. Removing that person abruptly can seriously harm economic growth. Of all of the things which can remove that person, government is the primary thing which could do it. This leads us to a stylized fact of reality:

People, when left alone, are the source of all of the wealth in the world.

When the Challenger shuttle blew up in the 1980s, it took the government 6 months to track down what the problem was, but the stock market discovered what the problem was within approximately 23 minutes. The reason? The market is a decentralized network of individual people, each bringing individual knowledge and expertise.

A thousand individual investors can find what even the world’s top geniuses could not. Francis Galton thought most people were stupid, but when people at a state fair all guessed at the weight of an ox, the average of the guesses was only 1% off. Even professional farmers and officials at the Dept. of Agriculture can’t achieve that.

Again, each person, when allowed to contribute their individual knowledge and expertise, ends up being part of the solution. Of all of the things which can prevent persons from contributing, government is the primary thing which could do it. The two main ways are by granting monopolies and entering “public-private partnerships.”

What level of Decentralization grows Wealth?

Back in 1957, the US economy was decentralized by so much that there were 40 businesses in operation for each 1,000 civilians of age 16 and up:

But while less than 1% of opened businesses ever “go public” and begin to be listed on the stock market, there were 30 listed businesses for every million people back in 1996, but less than half of that after the Great Recession allowed the government to encroach even more into the private sector:

Austrian economist Murray Rothbard invented a concept called “Private Product Remaining” — which was meant to be that share of all which is produced in the private sector, which also remains in private hands, so that the use and disposal of it is unfettered by government concerns.

In the extreme, with a 1% tax, you get to maintain control over the use and disposal of 99% of what you create. With 99% tax, then you only keep 1% of what you produce. Because wealth is created in a bottom-up fashion (by enterprising individuals, left alone to strike deals with each other), then at some point, wealth creation gets stifled.

A curious analogy to a growing economy is a growing forest fire. For either to be able to grow, not only must there be ample “useful resources” — but those resources have got to be dispersed enough (i.e., decentralized) in order to keep the process going. The combustible material in a forest is the resource allowing the fire to grow.

The “private product remaining” in private hands is the resource allowing economies to grow. But let’s model forest fires to find out the level of resources needed to remain in the area for continued growth:

Is 57% enough?

[click to enlarge]

If a forest fire has only 57% of its area represented by combustible material, it burns out. In this run, only 13.3% of potential growth was realized before complete stagnation. In other words, 57% is not enough to “get you to the other side” in the image, which is a rough estimate of the presence of sustained growth.

Analogically, for an economy to grow, individual people need to maintain control over the use and disposal of more than 57% of all that they produce. All levels government spending which is (100% - 57% =) 43% of GDP is already too much government spending, because it fails to leave over 57% of private product in private hands.

Is 58% enough?

Nope.

Is 59% enough?

Nope.

Is 60% enough?

Nope.

Evidence suggests that, to maintain economic growth with a measure of certainty, a minimum of about 70% of wealth produced in the private sector needs to stay there:

