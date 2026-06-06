In the recent Senate hearing on whether COVID shots cause cancer, Dr. Gralow said that we do not have definitive proof that COVID shots cause cancer, and this remark sent Sen. Ron Johnson into a tizzy. Sen. Johnson is frustrated because officials keep giving him that same line of reasoning regarding the adverse event reports.

The reports, all by themselves, do not represent “definitive proof” of harm.

While Sen. Johnson thinks you never reach definitive proof — except maybe if you witness a murder where someone got shot in the head — I will use this post to gently disagree with him. Sen. Johnson is a hero, and is on the right side of just about every issue that he ever talks about, including COVID. But proof is sometimes had …

Heathrow: Hey, Jethro, did you hear that Sally Mae is claiming that I’m the father of her kid and she now wants child support from me? What should I do in order to defend myself?

Jethro: Have a lab run an ABO blood type test to make sure that the kid’s blood type would have been possible if you really had been the father all along.

Heathrow: What do you mean?

Jethro: Have a look at these results:

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Jethro: In the panel at the left, the purported father is type O, and the mother is type B, making it impossible to have a child with the blood type A. Only a father with A or AB blood could have ever fathered THAT child. In the right panel, the AB father cannot ever father a child of type O — regardless of the blood type of the mother.

Heathrow: If my test comes back like either of these did, is that “definite proof”?

Jethro: Heathrow, this is where we must “get into the weeds” a little. You see, it is simply not the case that every lab test (which has ever been performed) can be trusted.

Heathrow: How often are lab tests wrong?

Jethro: As shown in this study, from 11 million lab tests, the lab itself (analytic phase + postanalytic phase) got just over 1,000 tests wrong, or one out of every 10,000 tests wrong, an expected lab error rate — whenever samples get sent off to labs — of 0.01%. This means that one out of every 10,000 lab tests “cannot be trusted”:

Heathrow: But they got 9,999 out of every 10,000 tests right.

Jethro: Yeah, but that’s still not enough for “definitive proof.”

Heathrow: What kind of an error rate would be enough for “definitive proof”?

Jethro: It’d have to be an error rate so low that lab results would be “beyond dispute”:

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Heathrow: Well, given the history of human disputes, what rate is low enough?

Jethro: Human disputes have historically been settled by using the Rule of 7 Nines:

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Jethro: When the test “gets it right” 9,999,999 times in every 10 million (10M) tests, then court disputes get settled. To achieve an error rate that low, send the sample to 2 independent labs — each having an error rate of 0.01%, but with a chance for “simultaneous error” of only 0.000 000 010 (1 in 100 million), 99,999,999 in 100 M are right.

Heathrow: If both labs show that I cannot be the father, is that “definitive proof”?

Jethro: It is as close to definitive proof as researchers typically get, so it will have to do.

Heathrow: Thanks, Jethro!

The End

While it took some work to get there, the short story above shows that it is humanly possible to achieve “definitive proof” for something — such as for someone to be scientifically proven to not be the father of someone else. But Sen. Johnson’s point is still valid: Demanding “definitive proof” is a cop-out meant to get you to shut-up.

Complaining that adverse event reports are not “definitive proof” is irresponsible.

Reference

[some child blood types are biophysically impossible with some putative fathers] — https://www.annclinlabsci.org/content/12/4/309.full.pdf

[errors creep into 1 in every 10,000 lab tests (0.01% error rate)] — https://academic.oup.com/clinchem/article/70/Supplement_1/hvae106.207/7760778?login=false

[“definitive proof” means “conclusive evidence” which means “beyond dispute”] — https://www.oxfordreference.com/display/10.1093/oi/authority.20110803095630712

[the “Rule of Seven Nines” typically settles disputes] — https://archive.gfjc.fiu.edu/workshops/resources/articles/Paternity%20Exclusion%20by%20DNA%20Markers%20Effects%20of%20Paternal%20Mutations.pdf