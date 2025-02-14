NOTE: The prior report on a similar topic is here.

After finding a robust Safety Signal for fatality in the adverse event reports (AERs) for COVID shots given out to those from age 50-59 in 2021, as compared to all shots given out in all years from 2010-2019, this report will look at the J&J COVID shot produced by Janssen, also in that 10-year age band. Here are the fatal AERs for 2021:

And here are the nonfatal AERs:

And here is the disproportionality analysis utilizing CDC methods with an additional feature of incorporating the FDA’s conservative use of the 5th percentile measures (instead of just using the central estimate) for the disproportionality statistic:

At top left in column AO are the 202 fatal AERs received by VAERS for J&J shots given to this age band in 2021, along with the nonfatal AERs just to the right. One row below are the 52 total fatal AERs for all other shots for all years from 2010-2019, with nonfatal AERs in the cell just to the right.

The percentage of all J&J shot AERs which proved fatal was 1.80%, found in column AS. The percentage of all other shots in all other years proving fatal was 0.16% — for a proportional reporting ratio (PRR) of [1.80] / [0.16] =

11.01

But to account for the variability in the estimate, a 5th percentile value was computed using the lower bound of a 90% confidence interval around the PRR: the PRR_05 value showing up in the orange cell. CDC requires a Chi-squared statistic of 4 or more. That statistic shows up in the yellow cell and was approximately 379, well beyond the limit.

CDC requires a PRR of 2 or more, and even the PRR_05 was …

8.53

… which is a robust Safety Signal which would normally require CDC to perform follow-up research to assess causality and to call for the removal of the product if confirmed. But J&J shots were not recalled and were not removed from the market until May 2023 — leading to this insinuating question:

A 17 month delay on this unsafe shot?

Reference

[fatal AERs from J&J shots given in 2021 to age band 50-59] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACY&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=JANSSEN&DIED=Yes&AGES[]=9

[nonfatal AERs from J&J shots given in 2021 to age band 50-59] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=VACY&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=JANSSEN&DIED=No&AGES[]=9&VAX_YEAR_LOW=2021&VAX_YEAR_HIGH=2021