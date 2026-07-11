Ludwig von Mises famously blamed capitalist economists for the horrors of Nazi Germany — because if capitalist economists had spoken up more loudly and ruthlessly destroyed the ideological opposition of socialism, then the “national socialism” would not have won the day. Ideas really matter.

In New York, candidates identifying as Democratic Socialists got elected, but certain characters have tried to muddy the waters around what that means. Like in the Weimar Republic (the era before Hitler’s reign), it is once again important for capitalist economists to speak up and to clarify matters. Socialism is anti-capitalism.

Mises said that the economic fallacies and myths keep resurfacing, needing to be shot down by the economists and the philosophers — in order to prevent anything like Nazi Germany (or even just general economic stagnation and squalor) from happening again. A bold line must be drawn in the sand, and people must choose sides.

While the USA is the first moral nation that ever existed on Earth, it has recently fallen into at least modest disrepute as of late. The irony is that appeasement and some giving-in to socialist and social-justice demands is the exact reason why we are not as great as we once were — yet the new socialists exploit this fall-from-grace.

Even though they are the reason for the fall-from-grace — along with the compromisers and appeasers who said that a little bit of socialism will be good for America, because we do not want to appear cold-hearted (or whatever) — they use it to win. They are like alcohol, which causes hangovers, relieved by yet more drinking.

People need a bold line. Democratic Socialism uses anti-capitalist intervention.

When nations are run wrongly — i.e., when free markets are interfered with — then there are signals or indicators that the nation has been run wrongly. One indicator is the price-earnings (P/E) ratio of the stock market, where the stock selling price is divided by annual earnings, showing you how many years it’d take to pay for itself:

Back in 1929, the nation was being run wrongly, and President Hoover was forecasting unprecedented government protectionism and public-private partnerships (overall P/E = 29.93). The main places for overvaluation in stock prices were banks and public utility holding companies, with price-earnings ratios reaching 100.

In other words, if nothing changed, it’d take 100 years of holding stock for it to pay for itself — at which point you could sell the stock for 100% capital gain if you wanted (because the annual earnings had fully-covered the original price of the stock). But if you use the first 112 years as baseline and analyze “market corrections” you get this:

There were 32 market corrections involved (“peaks” in the graph above) and half of them had occurred with price-earnings ratios of under 18. Notably, 75% of them occurred with price-earnings ratios of under 20. When price-earnings ratios are over approximately 25, that creates a bold line in the sand that the nation is run wrongly.

The incorrect governance is creating the lopsided price-earnings ratios, both by easy money policies which seep into stock market valuations and by “public-private partnerships” like Hoover was engaging in, ultimately causing the stock market bubble of 1929.

If government is in bed with a firm, then buy that firm’s stock. In fact, even if it is overpriced already, buy it. In fact, even if there has never been a time when the price-earnings ratio was as high as it is for that stock, buy it. Why?

The reason to buy a stock when it has been made clear that the government is going to do everything in its power to bail-out the firm, is because there is no downside risk for you. It’s like knowing that the referee has a friend playing in the game, and knowing that that referee is partial, and will protect that friend, no matter what.

Once you obtain that knowledge, then you bet on that friend. But that is not free market economics, it is an instance when a nation is being run wrongly. Returning to the original point, when we have “some” economic intervention, then it causes inefficiencies and pain — and socialists use that pain to argue for more intervention.

The solution is to create a bold line in the sand, and to not cross it, even if people call you “cold-hearted.” In actuality, promoting systems known to fail — like socialism — is what is really cold-hearted. Certain privileged persons still do it, however, because it concentrates power into their hands, allowing them to exercise patronage schemes.

Instead of compromise with socialists, people who know better need to talk louder.

Reference

[unhealthy price-earnings ratios (>25) indicating a nation run wrongly] — https://en.macromicro.me/series/1632/us-shiller-cape