Many Americans, mostly youngsters, have been getting more cozy with socialism lately, but that is due to the socialist capture of many of our institutions, creating “cultural Marxism.” Two great thinkers from the 1960s wrote about the plight of creativity and the emergence of new ideas under socialist planning:

1962

Ludwig von Mises spoke about how you cannot “institutionalize” the emergence of new ideas. Notice how this is also true of a human society which is run by algorithms (where A.I. was utilized as a “central planner” for society). The capacity to plan for yourself is an essential human quality, so that if others plan your life, you are enslaved.

When Mayor Mamdani tells landlords that they have to exist according to the “Mamdani-plan” (one that involves freezing the rent), then they cannot plan for the future because holding rent steady while other costs move around a by lot creates — out of thin air — a new level of uncertainty: funds to maintain buildings might be lacking.

1966

Ayn Rand spoke about how human beings have got to be able to disagree with one another, at least every now and then. And she explained how the institution of private property ownership protects the right to disagree. In a propertyless, primitive tribe — where everything is “owned” communally — you do not get a chance to disagree.

Individuals who begin to disagree with their own tribe are thrown out (into exile). But primitive tribes stay primitive because human creativity is not allowed to flourish inside of primitive tribes. If you have an innovative way of doing things, the tribe shuns you for being “different.” For the same reason, socialism kills creativity.

Reference

[new ideas come from individuals who had first been allowed to plan their lives] — Ultimate Foundation of Economic Science. Chapter 8, Section 3 — The Cult of Science. https://oll.libertyfund.org/titles/greaves-the-ultimate-foundation-of-economic-science-an-essay-on-method

[operative creativity becomes possible when private property is owned] — https://aynrandlexicon.com/lexicon/capitalism.html