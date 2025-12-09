Dr. Meryl Nass recently reported about the domestic surveillance aspect of having a high density of cell towers in the USA. This post handles the health effects of having a high density of cell towers. When researchers recorded electromagnetic fields (EMFs) at distances away from a cell tower, peak EMFs were found at 200 meters away:

NOTE: EMF intensity has been converted from Watts per square-meter to Volts per meter, which is a measure that does not suffer from something called the inverse power law that makes interpretation by the general public difficult (it may even be that the reason to not use Volts per meter is because it is so straightforwardly clear).

The highest average electric field strengths were found overnight, and those are the only values used here. An argument can be made that this is still conservative, because these field strengths are averages, not maximums. Here are the same data but with an extrapolation made which goes out past 250 meters away from the cell tower:

Notice how you have to get more than 500 meters away in order to expect an average exposure below 2 Volts per meter ( 2 V/m). To bring perspective, here is the same chart with the bottom values put in terms of the feet away from the tower, rather than in terms of the meters away from the tower, and with research findings overlayed:

Notice how it is that, in order to avoid all of the negative effects discovered by research, then you have got to get at least 1,750 feet away from the cell tower — where the electric field strength is assumed to be under 0.5 V/m, the field strength utilized when researchers created permeability in the blood-brain barrier of rats.

After radioactive labeling of a molecule which normally does not cross the blood-brain barrier — and with exposure to ~0.5 V/m of cell phone EMF for 30 minutes — researchers discovered 5x the amount of radioactivity in the brain of rats exposed to the cell phone EMFs:

While typical readings of ionizing radiation are ~0.1 micro-curies per gram, cell phone radiation at 900 MHz caused the blood-brain barrier to allow the radioactive-labelled molecule inside of their brains, as shown in the five-fold increase in radiation from the uptake of the radio-labelled molecule by the brain.

Evidence suggests that people should not allow Telecom companies to install cell towers within 1,750-feet from where they live.

Reference

