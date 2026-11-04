A good way to detect a change is to examine deviation from baseline. Two tools you can use are the frequency of Google searches (Google Trends) and frequency of word use in books (Google N-gram). Here are the web searches — all starting in the year of 2004 (when Google began tracking people’s search behavior) — for “misinformation”:

Misinformation

[click to enlarge]

The searches above are normalized to 100%, where the peak represents the top value and lower percentages are based off of the top value (50% = half of the searches at the peak). And here is the 200-year printed-word frequency of “misinformation”:

The word counts above are in percentage of all printed words (in all books in print). The steep upswing occurred during COVID — a hallmark example of a coordinated “psy-op” meant to stoke fear so that people will accept inroads into their own ability to exercise their individual rights and so that people will accept experimental injections.

Here are searches for “disinformation”:

Disinformation

And here is the printed word count as a percentage of all words printed:

Here are the searches for “malinformation”:

Malinformation

And here is the percentage word count:

Here are the searches for anti-vaccine:

Anti-vaccine

And here is the printed word count percentage:

The stark deviation from baseline indicates that there is an underlying, coordinated “psy-op” revolving around information as it pertains to vaccines. Of interest is that these characteristics of a “psy-op” coincide with a push for “new vaccines in 100 days” (before safety data has time to accrue) at a recent meeting of the United Nations.

Reference

[Google Trends] — https://trends.google.com/trends/explore?date=all&q=anti-vaccine&hl=en-US

[Google N-gram] — https://books.google.com/ngrams/graph?content=anti-vaccine&year_start=1800&year_end=2022&corpus=en&smoothing=3