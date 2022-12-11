Because of seasonality, the weekly number of deaths changes throughout the year. It’s usually the winter weeks which have higher average death counts, and even the timing of weeks of excess deaths (death beyond average) shows that they typically occur in winter weeks.

Here are are few years of weekly deaths in the USA:

[click image to enlarge]

The orange line represents the expected count of deaths each week, and it oscillates from a seasonal high during winter down to a low during summer. The blue line is the actual count of deaths each week, and can either run above the average or expected amount, or below it.

Having several weeks, back-to-back, of excess deaths is pretty rare — though in bad flu seasons you could get a string of 4-to-8 weeks where there was continuous excess death recorded in each of the weeks.

But the long-lasting excess death found at the very left of the graph runs for at least 30 weeks (29 of those weeks show up in the graph) and something as rare and as unusally as THAT requires explanation:

[click image to enlarge]

While admittedly a longshot, one possible explanation for abnormally-long periods of excess death is electromagnetic radiation, such as what you get when near wireless devices. There are radiowaves and microwaves which are pretty much constantly emitted by wireless devices, though officials will state that levels are too low to cause harm.

Coincidental Timing of Cellular Subscriptions with Excess Deaths

Prior to the long run of excess deaths in the graph above, there had been a striking rise of cellular subscriptions:

[click image to enlarge]

While there were only about 4 cellular subscriptions for every 10,000 people in 1984, there was almost one subscription for every living person by 2013. But then something odd happened.

While growth in subscriptions was leveling off as would be expected when everyone has a subscription already, over 50 million subscriptions were added in just a few years, and they were then lost even faster than they were added:

Here is a graph showing how even the long-run trend was exceeded after 2013:

[click image to enlarge]

More research will be required in order to explain a completely-uncharacteristic rise of 50+ million subscriptions, followed by an equally-uncharacteristic drop of 50+ millions subscriptions — all at a time when weekly excess deaths were sustained for an uncharacteristically-long time.

