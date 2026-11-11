In the Canadian province of British Columbia, a campaign was initiated in 1986 to expand the coverage of vaccinations in kids (e.g., MMR campaign):

But respiratory infection deaths had already dropped by ~70% before the vaccination coverage in kids was intentionally expanded, and we can ask:

Did it work?

If expanding the vaccine coverage of kids worked, then we would expect big drops in respiratory infection death rates. Let’s check the track record of vaccine expansion:

After intentionally trying to get more kids covered by more vaccines — and before many of the newer vaccines had even become available — the respiratory infection death rate stopped dropping like it had before, back when there were less vaccines.

The evidence suggests that the current, hyper-expanded childhood vaccine schedules “do not work” (they do not lead to big drops in respiratory infection death rates).

Reference

[history of vaccine campaigns in British Columbia] — https://www.bccdc.ca/resource-gallery/Documents/Guidelines%20and%20Forms/Guidelines%20and%20Manuals/Epid/CD%20Manual/Chapter%202%20-%20Imms/HistoryImmunization.pdf

[history of respiratory infection death rates across Canada] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/respiratory-infection-death-rate-who-mdb?country=~CAN