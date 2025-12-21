Before Medicare and Medicaid were signed into law in 1965, there was “free market” provision of health care — guided by a pricing mechanism, and also by a profit/loss mechanism. By getting involved in the provision of health care, the government might have rationalized this new involvement by saying that it is going to “improve things.”

But in hindsight, we can ask:

Did it, on a net basis, improve things?

Here are the causes of death for the year of 1965:

Notice how the third item down is “Unintentional Injuries” (accidents which proved fatal), and how the share of all deaths due to accidents was 5.9%. Six more lines down, you find “Intentional injuries” (presumably homicides and suicides), and those accounted for another 1.8% of all deaths.

Besides the exception of mental health issues which stem from a prior physical health issue — such as a severe nutrient deficiency — these deaths due to “injuries” can be presumed to not be related to “health” and, by extension, not related to health care. Somewhere over 7% of all deaths have nothing to do with health care.

One possible metric for determining if government involvement in health care has improved things is to record the achievable age for 90% of the population. Even though 7% of all people die for reasons not at all related to health care, if 90% of people can reach a higher age than in prior generations, then that’s improvement.

Back in 1933, 90% of us made it to the age of 29.9 years, while the remaining 10% of us died before reaching the age of 29.9:

1933

By 1965, we had gotten a big improvement in the age to which 90% of people made it:

1965

Coming in at 90% of us making it to the age of 49.8 years (over the course of 32 years), that improvement added 6.2 years of achievable life per decade to the “90% achievable age.” But the burning question is:

Did government involvement do much more?

2023

By 2023 (58 years after 1965), 90% of us were able to make it to the age of 56.8, but the rate of improvement was only 1.2 years per decade, compared to 6.2 years per decade back when government was not involved in health care. Improvements were coming in 5x faster back when there was a “free market” in health care.

The evidence suggests that humans do better (obtain health improvements faster) when the government is not involved in health care. This means we should return to market mechanisms in health care, rather than continuing the regulatory and centralized spending aspects (socialist aspects) of current health care in the USA.

Here is an adapted chart with just the age which 90% attained (click to enlarge):

As you can see, the top year was 2012, before ObamaCare was fully-implemented. After ObamaCare was implemented (after the government got even more involved in health care, taking us even farther away from free markets), then it was no longer the case — in over more than a decade — that 90% of us could make it to age 58.34 years.

Caveat: Critics and detractors may hoot, howl, and moan about 1933 being perhaps the worst year of the Great Depression (and they may even try to blame FDR’s depression on the market, rather than on his government policy responses). Their point would be that, because 1933 is the baseline, then 1965 will seem inflated.

But as I alluded to above, the poor results of 1933 are also due to heavier government involvement in the economy — which began with FDR’s “New Deal” — and the improvements up to 1965 are improvements that occurred during this heavier involvement in the economy. This makes their criticism moot.

Some slowing in the rate of improvements is expected as the achievable age creeps up closer to the maximum age people achieve, but the stark drop in improvement rates after government got involved in health care cannot be fully explained by that mechanism.

Besides the age at which 90% of us make it to, you can also visualize the age-specific death rates to discover how, for everyone 45 or below, most of the improvement was in the years leading up to 1965 — when there was a “free market” in health care — and not in the years that followed 1965 (after government had gotten involved in it):

Reference

[over 7% of all deaths are from causes unrelated to health care] — https://ourworldindata.org/causes-of-death

[the “90% achievable age” improved 5x faster before government got involved] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/survival-ages-across-the-population?country=~USA

[for those of age 45 or below, death rates came down faster before 1965] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-death-rates-in-different-age-groups?country=~USA