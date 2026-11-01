Of all of the nations on Earth, Israel jabbed the hardest first. By 4 Jan 2021, Israel was dosing 1.4% of its entire population every day (14,000 per million = 1.4%):

But we can ask ourselves:

Did it cause hospitalization to bottom out?

As you can see, this high rate of injecting the population had the opposite: it led to COVID hospitalizations increasing. In the Phase 3 mRNA COVID shot trials, the combined average weekly COVID hospitalization rate was 29 weekly admissions per million. But once Israel ramped-up dosing, then they got a rate of 163 per million.

And it would rise to 210 per million on 17 Jan 2021 — 7x higher than the hospitalization rate for the placebo groups in the Phase 3 mRNA trials. Alright, so the COVID shots did not cause COVID hospitalization to bottom out, but what about the really severe cases of COVID: the ones who got admitted to ICU.

Did COVID shots cause ICU admits to bottom out?

Nope. In fact, the pattern mirrors the overall hospitalizations: after a local peak in COVID shot uptake, there would be an upcoming peak in ICU admissions, this time peaking at 21.38 ICU admits per million on 24 Jan 2021 — 20 days after the local peak in COVID shot uptake. But critics may call this a fluke. So let’s keep going …

A big uptake in the rate of COVID jabs had occurred again by 9 Aug 2021, but we can ask ourselves:

Did it cause hospitalization to bottom out?

Nope. In fact, the pattern resembles the last cycle: hit a local peak in COVID shot uptake and, a few to several days later, you will find a peak in COVID hospitalizations. But what about the really severe COVID cases sent to ICU?

Did COVID shots cause ICU admits to bottom out?

Nope, same pattern. After COVID shot uptake ramped up, then the severity of COVID cases ramped after — after a few to several days of delay. But you may notice above that the highest-ever rate of ICU admission has not occurred yet. Can you guess what preceded that highest-ever rate of ICU admissions?

On 11 Jan 2022, there was a local peak in COVID shot uptake, when almost 1% of the population (0.85%) was getting COVID shots in each calendar day. Here is the effect on hospitalization:

Those January COVID shots were leading into the highest-ever COVID hospitalization rate. But what about the ICU?

Those January COVID shots were about to cause the highest-ever epidemic of severe COVID that Israel would ever face. Twenty-two days after that January peak uptake in COVID shots, on 2 Feb 2022, Israel was admitting a weekly average of 23.6 persons into ICU for every million persons.

While critics will say that the drops began occurring 3-4 weeks after the shots peaked out, and that, because of what the government officials told us, that shows they work. But what about those first 3 weeks after the injections, when the hospitalizations mirrored the shot up take 20-22 days prior?

And isn’t it curious how the hospitalizations bottomed out and did not rise — at least until a new round of COVID shots had started going into people’s arms? It was the shots all along! The evidence suggests that Israel experienced what can only be known as:

A Pandemic of “the Vaccinated”

Reference

[7-day average daily uptake rate of COVID shots] — https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations

[weekly admission rate to hospital] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/weekly-hospital-admissions-covid-per-million?time=2020-12-20..2022-03-12&country=~ISR

[weekly admission rate to ICU] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/weekly-icu-admissions-covid-per-million?time=2020-12-19..2022-03-12&country=~ISR