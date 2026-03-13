Alex Berenson over at the Unreported Truths substack, recently came out with a report asking where Ralph Baric is. Ralph Baric was/is the world expert on coronaviruses. It was mentioned that CIA contacted Baric about human-adapted coronavirus. Though the Deep State means “permanently-entrenched bureaucrats” it has “friends.”

One friend of the Deep State was President Obama. When your friends are in office, then you get to accomplish all sorts of mischief, even mischief that benefits a foreign nation while simultaneously harming your own nation. Obama said he wanted to fundamentally transform the USA, which means harming the character of the nation.

Here is a letter from Rand Paul to Director Tulsi Gabbard, uncovering how Obama’s CIA may have been behind the COVID fiasco which “transformed” America:

When I first heard CIA director, John Brennan, speak on TV, within 10 seconds, I said to myself “That man is a Communist.” A little digging revealed that, sure enough, he supported Communists in the 1970s! It is an open question why someone who supported Communism was then lifted up to head the CIA.

It is the type of appointment you would grant if you “wanted” Communism in the USA — or at least a fundamental transformation taking us “halfway to Communism.”