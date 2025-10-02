Dr. McCullough recently had a lively debate with a nutrition researcher and it even got contentious in some parts. The main point of contention was on saturated fat in relation to morbidity and mortality, especially from heart disease. But when a million people in prospective cohorts were followed through time, more fat led to less death:

The upper bound of the confidence interval on death risk is the top dotted line, representing a worst-case scenario. At approximately 35% to 45%, it reaches its minimum, indicating that diets which are more than one-third fat — and almost half fat! — are best associated with staying alive.

Some fats, like trans fats, are very bad for you, so some attention must still be paid to the type of fats you eat — rather than merely striving to get one-third to one-half of all your calories from fat. Also, part of the observed reduction in risk of death is likely due to higher protein (where many fats reside) and lower carbohydrates.

Reference

