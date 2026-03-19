Digestive tract cancer deaths (age 35-44)
Post #1554
In this prior post, it was discovered that new environmental exposures in the United States had led to higher death rates from cancers of the digestive system (genetics cannot explain statistically-significant yearly changes, only environment can). Here is a chart showing the trend in the digestive tract cancer death rate for those of age 35-44:
The trend since 2012 reveals the progressive exposure to some type of an environmental insult, and — after an initial jump in 2013 — the years of 2021, 2022, and 2024 stand out the most: i.e., years associated with COVID shots. There are 12 individual ICD-10 codes for this group of cancer deaths, running from C15 up to C26.
Added Concern: Cancer death rate from multiple primary cancers (C97)
This trend in death from multiple primary cancers (C97) — all at the same time — is equally alarming, especially after 2021.