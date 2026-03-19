In this prior post, it was discovered that new environmental exposures in the United States had led to higher death rates from cancers of the digestive system (genetics cannot explain statistically-significant yearly changes, only environment can). Here is a chart showing the trend in the digestive tract cancer death rate for those of age 35-44:

The trend since 2012 reveals the progressive exposure to some type of an environmental insult, and — after an initial jump in 2013 — the years of 2021, 2022, and 2024 stand out the most: i.e., years associated with COVID shots. There are 12 individual ICD-10 codes for this group of cancer deaths, running from C15 up to C26.

Added Concern: Cancer death rate from multiple primary cancers (C97)

This trend in death from multiple primary cancers (C97) — all at the same time — is equally alarming, especially after 2021.