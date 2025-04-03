When looking for the steepest-ever increase in the proportion of adults disabled inside of half of a year, the time of the COVID shot rollout has no equal in recorded history:

By June 2021, 12.166% of adults were disabled, an increase of 0.7% by just 5 months after January 2021. Disability was low during COVID before the COVID shots rolled out, but rose precipitously just as soon as the shots became available. That peak in November 2020 right, before the rollout, was at 11.555%.

It makes you long with nostalgia for that “relatively-healthy” time of COVID, before the shots rolled out — and when disability was low. But data into 2025 makes it look like the days of below-12% disability might be behind us now — thanks to the COVID shot rollout. Here is the full record, showing that July 2010 had the lowest proportion:

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Population - With a Disability, 16 Years and over [LNU00074597], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU00074597

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Population Level [CNP16OV], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CNP16OV