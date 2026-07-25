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Markker
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Did the percentage fall in 2020 because, just maybe, frightened by media reports, more disabled went to ER, tested positive, got admitted, then died, not from Covid, but the new protocols? The rise, after jabs, could this be serious adverse events? It would be interesting to know what the disabilities are for claimants, late 2020, and after Covid jabs, wouldn't it? However, with over 1100 "side effects" as Pfizer had on their watch (but do nothing) list, clear causation might prove difficult.

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