When you look at the percent share of all those working who are also disabled, two big things stand out:

[click to enlarge]

The first thing to notice is that the disabled percent share of those working was hovering around 3.5%, but that the second quarter of 2019 represented a local maximum at almost 3.8%. After that, COVID hit, and the disabled percent share fell during COVID to 3.5% by the first quarter of 2021 — when the experimental COVID shots then rolled out.

After the COVID shots rolled out, there was an unprecedented rise in the share who were disabled, reaching 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2025. The percent share disabled appears to have peaked at the end of 2025 and this is possibly because of disabled persons worsening (or dying) and then dropping out of employment altogether.

From Q1 of 2021 to Q4 of 2025, 3.7 million U.S. workers became “newly disabled.”

The evidence suggests that it was not COVID which caused a steep rise in disability in the U.S. work force, but that it was the experimental COVID shots that caused a steep rise in disability in the U.S. work force. If that disability was intended, the next question becomes: Who benefits from a severely-disabled U.S. work force?

Two suspects which experience benefit when the work force falls ill are China and our own Bio-Medical Security State (a collusion between Big Pharma and the Deep State).

Reference

[number of Americans employed] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employment Level [CE16OV], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CE16OV

[number of employed Americans disabled] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Employed - With a Disability, 16 Years and over [LNU02074597], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LNU02074597