Disestablishmentarianism is a form of ‘creative destruction’ in which establishments are broken up. In its current form, the US government is now an entrenched bureaucracy of government insiders — a Deep State. Enjoying privileged positions of power, Deep State actors will practice “status quo” anti-disestablishmentarianism.
They have become part of The Establishment.
Reason magazine just came out with an issue based on abolishing many embodiments of federal government. Here is a modified version of their list, one which includes 30 total things to abolish:
Abolish Amtrak
Abolish Antitrust
Abolish the Army
Abolish Borders*
Abolish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau**
Abolish the DEA
Abolish the Department of Education
Abolish the Department of Transportation
Abolish the EPA
Abolish the FCC
Abolish the FDA
Abolish the Fed
Abolish the Federal Minimum Wage
Abolish Federal Student Loans
Abolish FEMA
Abolish FOIA*
Abolish ICE
Abolish the IRS—and the Income Tax Too
Abolish NASA**
Abolish the National Park Service
Abolish the NSA and CIA
Abolish Obamacare
Abolish the Small Business Administration
Abolish Social Security
Abolish the TSA
Abolish the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau
*While “Borders” and “FOIA” are in the original list, I suspect that the reasoning behind them being in the list may be shoddy reasoning — reasoning which might buckle under the weight of a full-on rational assault of push-back — though I don’t have a subscription, so I could not (yet) access the issue itself, to examine the reasons.
**The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and NASA were mentioned as being deserving of being in the list, but were withheld for secondary reasons, such as space limitations and repetition of previously-argued points in Reason magazine.
I agree with abolishing 28 of the 30 things mentioned in the list, but I want to see the reasoning that supposedly argues for abolishing “Borders” and “FOIA.” On the surface, neither of those things appears rational or even historical/constitutional.