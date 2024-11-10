Disestablishmentarianism is a form of ‘creative destruction’ in which establishments are broken up. In its current form, the US government is now an entrenched bureaucracy of government insiders — a Deep State. Enjoying privileged positions of power, Deep State actors will practice “status quo” anti-disestablishmentarianism.

They have become part of The Establishment.

Reason magazine just came out with an issue based on abolishing many embodiments of federal government. Here is a modified version of their list, one which includes 30 total things to abolish:

Abolish Amtrak Abolish Antitrust Abolish the Army Abolish Borders* Abolish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau** Abolish the DEA Abolish the Department of Education Abolish the Department of Transportation Abolish the EPA Abolish the FCC Abolish the FDA Abolish the Fed Abolish the Federal Minimum Wage Abolish Federal Student Loans Abolish FEMA Abolish FOIA* Abolish ICE Abolish the IRS—and the Income Tax Too Abolish NASA** Abolish the National Park Service Abolish the NSA and CIA Abolish Obamacare Abolish the Small Business Administration Abolish Social Security Abolish the TSA Abolish the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau

*While “Borders” and “FOIA” are in the original list, I suspect that the reasoning behind them being in the list may be shoddy reasoning — reasoning which might buckle under the weight of a full-on rational assault of push-back — though I don’t have a subscription, so I could not (yet) access the issue itself, to examine the reasons.

**The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and NASA were mentioned as being deserving of being in the list, but were withheld for secondary reasons, such as space limitations and repetition of previously-argued points in Reason magazine.

I agree with abolishing 28 of the 30 things mentioned in the list, but I want to see the reasoning that supposedly argues for abolishing “Borders” and “FOIA.” On the surface, neither of those things appears rational or even historical/constitutional.