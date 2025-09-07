As the Secretary of HHS, RFK Jr. stated he had plans to investigate a link between psychiatric medications and violence, such as the mass public shootings which first began to happen routinely after the rollout of fluoxetine (Prozac). In order to contribute to the effort as a citizen, I ran a Disproportionality Analysis.

FDA has a FAERS database for spontaneous reporting of adverse events and, when you put fluoxetine into it, you get this overall result:

Fluoxetine (Prozac)

Notice that there are 94,199 total adverse event reports for fluoxetine. But to develop a Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) for homicide/homicidal ideation, you have to narrow the search, like this screenshot shows:

That’s 191 reports of homicide after being on fluoxetine, and 130 reports of homicidal ideation. The grand total of 318 reveals that, of the 130 homicidal ideations, 3 of them were actually carried out and someone was murdered. The reports involving homicide or homicidal ideation comprise 0.34% of all adverse event reports for fluoxetine.

Two other psychiatric medications were chosen for comparison, Lomatrigine and Clozapine. Lomatrigine falls under the broad heading of mood stabilizer/anti-convulsant, while Clozapine is an anti-psychotic medication.

Lomatrigine

There were 79,471 total adverse event reports for Lamotrigine …

… and there were 66 total events involving homicide or homicidal ideation. A conventional Safety Signal exists when an event makes up twice or more of the share of the total reports for one drug than for another, recorded as a PRR of 2.0 or greater. When compared to Lomatrigine, fluoxetine ends up with a PRR value of 3.60:

The 95% lower bound of the PRR is highlighted in column J, because that value accounts for the variation in the estimate. If that value still remains above 2.0, then you have a Safety Signal and you should investigate the drug further in order to elucidate causation. Notice how the 0.34% compares to the 0.09% for Lamotrigine.

For fluoxetine, reports involving homicide made up 3.6 times the share of all reports.

Clozapine

For Clozapine, there were 146,853 total adverse event reports …

… and there were 70 total reports involving homicide or homicidal ideation. Notice how, this time, none of the homicidal ideations were carried out, though 14 murders did get reported after taking this medication. When compared to Clozapine, fluoxetine ends up with a PRR value of 7.08:

Again, to account for the variability in the estimate, the 95% lower bound is highlighted. This time it stayed above 5.0, indicating a strong Safety Signal. The evidence suggests that Prozac (fluoxetine) can increase the risk of murder happening. The central estimate is that the share of reports were 7x when compared to Clozapine.

Reference

