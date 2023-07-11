Here is a disturbing timeline regarding what was known, and when, with regard to the potential for COVID to harm kids, and the potential for the COVID jabs to harm kids.

10 May 2021

Emergency Use Authorization is extended to kids aged 12 to 15 years

2 Oct 2021

The initial 20-month (Feb 2020-Sep 2021) death risk for non-adults (age < 18) was 9 per million. When annualized, that implies a yearly (12-month) COVID death risk of 5.4 per million for those under the age of 18. This is an important point because adverse event reports corrected for underreporting reveal general death of 6 per million doses.

This risk is on par with normal risk of respiratory disease death overall (orange markings added):

Notice how high the respiratory disease death risk for 2017 was, for those up to age 14. But also note how the COVID risk published by the CDC had included 3 more years (up to age 17).

Going above age 14 in the graph above implies rising risk (risk that exceeds 5 deaths per million) for respiratory disease death, overall.

This suggests that the COVID death risk of 5.4 per million for that larger group, if applied to the rising risk-by-age shown above, would be even lower than the overall respiratory disease death risk for 2017 — a year of bad flu.

29 Oct 2021

Emergency Use Authorization is extended to kids aged 5 to 11 years (even though death risk data had alreaded suggested that, for kids, COVID isn’t worse than flu).

7 Mar 2022

The safety of the first 6 months of exposure to COVID jabs — using VAERS and V-Safe systems of reporting adverse events — is published in The Lancet medical journal, showing that there were 4,471 reported deaths for 298.79 million administered doses (15 deaths per million doses).

But because of under-reporting, the expected number of deaths per million doses would be higher than the 15 which had been reported. Yet this unadjusted rate is already almost three times higher than the baseline risk of COVID death for those under 18.

And, on top of that, if more than one jab per year is taken, the expected value multiplies by the number of doses per year.

Example: At two jabs every 12 months, the reporting rate for deaths — unadjusted — would be 30 per million per year.

17 Jun 2022

Emergency Use Authorization is extended to kids under 5 years old — even though death risk data had alreaded suggested that, for kids, COVID isn’t worse than flu, and the ‘death-from-jab’ estimates (even unadjusted) were already almost 3 times higher than the baseline risk of COVID death in the young.

