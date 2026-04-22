NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

A good way to discover if an immunization product that you take causes net harm instead of net benefit is to examine the average age of people who took it and died, in relation to the average age of people who died from the original disease that it was meant to address. When Moderna lot # 026 A 21 A is used, this is the result:

The average age of a COVID death by 17 Feb 2021 is derived using the weighted average of the individual age bands:

That average age of COVID death works out to 75.6 years, approximately the same as the life expectancy for 2021:

In a crude way of looking at things, an argument might be made that COVID only took 1 year off of life (using aggregation). But the average age of a death for the fatal adverse event reports reported for Moderna lot # 026 A 21 A was only 71.7 years. That lot had 1,200,400 doses in it, and there were 101.6 fatalities reported per million doses.

And that “reporting rate” has got to be multiplied by a minimum multiplication factor of 5 in order to account for under-reporting to a spontaneous adverse event systems such as VAERS. The capture rate on serious adverse events is approximately 20% of the events which occur in the background, indicating at least 508 deaths per million doses.

What this means is that, not only are deaths from that lot “younger” than deaths from COVID, but deaths from that lot were even more probable than deaths from COVID. A 72-year-old taking two doses of Moderna from this lot — in the attempt to prevent a death from COVID — would subject themselves to a death rate of 1,016 per million.

But, after correcting for overcounting COVID deaths, that 72-year-old would have faced a baseline risk of death from COVID that was lower than 1,016 per million. This means that, at least for this specific lot, COVID shots shorten your life.

Reference

[average age of COVID death was 75.6 years] — https://datavisualizations.heritage.org/public-health/covid-19-deaths-by-age/

[life expectancy in 2021 was 76.4 years] — https://ourworldindata.org/life-expectancy

[ICAN page with a link to the 17Mb PDF file showing lot sizes] — https://icandecide.org/article/exclusive-moderna-lot-and-dose-data-release/

[capture rates for spontaneous reporting systems] — Hazell L, Shakir SA. Under-reporting of adverse drug reactions : a systematic review. Drug Saf. 2006;29(5):385-96. doi: 10.2165/00002018-200629050-00003. PMID: 16689555. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16689555/

[VAERS search page showing fatal AERs by age for Moderna lot: 026 A 21 A] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&VAX[]=COVID19&VAX[]=COVID19-2&VAXTYPES=COVID-19&VAXMAN=MODERNA&VAXLOT=026A21A&DIED=Yes