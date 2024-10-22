A lot can be said about a “mob mentality” or about “going along with the crowd” in terms of a person willfully giving up their own responsibility to think for themselves. When looking at a snapshot in time, it almost always seems that mob mentality is bad. But a more nuanced way to track things is to track them over time.

From 4 May 2023 to 15 Nov 2023 in Italy, only 1 person in 5,000 took a COVID shot:

The rate of COVID shot uptake in the population was just 0.02%. Uptake had become that low by 4 Nov 2023, indicating that — ever since 4 May 2023 — COVID shot uptake was almost non-existent. At bottom right of the graph you see a rise, reaching almost 10% before the data stops.

The low uptake of COVID shots (now known to be unsafe) reveals that crowds do not stay stupid — even if they begin that way. But all of economic government regulation, everywhere, is premised on the notion that crowds are going to stay stupid — so that enlightened legislators have got to do the thinking for the people.

This means that all of economic government regulation is premised on a lie.