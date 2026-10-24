The life expectancy in the USA used to be higher than the average of all high-income nations, but something happened around the decade of the 1990s — and it caused a divergence so great that the USA began falling behind in life expectancy:

To find the cause requires asking:

What does the USA do that is much different from what is done in other nations?

A prime candidate for something which the USA does differently is “vaccines.” In the USA prior to 1985, we had a typical amount of vaccines (5 total types, containing 9 total antigens). But then we passed the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, giving protection to vaccine firms against lawsuits. This led to increased vaccines:

By 2000, we started to have more vaccines than other nations had, and by 2020, we had much more than other nations:

[click to enlarge]

The evidence suggests that it was the vaccines that harmed our life expectancy growth, leading to us falling behind the average of the other high-income nations.

Reference

[life expectancy] — https://ourworldindata.org/life-expectancy

[changes to the U.S. vaccine schedule] — https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK225570/