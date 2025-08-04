A libertarian is someone whose top concern is freedom. Because every new good thing comes from a human mind — such as when someone discovers a cure for a disease or an ailment — and because minds only work when free, the philosophy of libertarianism predicts that really good things happen when you enlarge freedom.

In Argentina, they elected a libertarian, Javier Milei, for president in December 2023. Argentina had high debt and very high inflation back then, but has this libertarian president helped? Let’s have a look at the changes from December 2023 to April 2025.

Consumer Price Index

The prices have stopped rising by so much in Argentina now, as this monthly “percentage growth from same time last year” graph shows. Because inflation is down by so much, persons can now plan for the future, because they have a rough idea of how much money they will need in the future — for the first time in years.

Annual percent change in Real GDP

April 2025 had a GDP that was 5.5% larger than it was in April 2024, which is an excellent rate of growth. The evidence suggests that when a president implements libertarian policy shifts, then good things start to happen. Argentina used to be an economic success. Argentina is currently in the process of being “Made Great Again.”

President Milei cut the government spending by 30%, and really good things are coming from that. In the USA, we should do the same thing.

Reference

[Consumer Price Index growth in Argentina] — Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Consumer Price Indices (CPIs, HICPs), COICOP 1999: Consumer Price Index: Total for Argentina [ARGCPALTT01GYM], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ARGCPALTT01GYM

[Real GDP growth in Argentina] — IMF. https://www.imf.org/en/Countries/ARG