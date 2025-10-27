NOTE: Hat-tip to the Naked Emperor for first reporting this on Substack

Newsweek reported that two military aircraft, a helicopter and a fighter jet, both associated with one aircraft carrier (the USS Nimitz) both went down 30 minutes apart:

A burning question that arises is: What are the chances of that? To find out, I grabbed the flight crash data on the H-60 USAF helicopter:

At far right, the USAF keeps a log of all flight hours for this aircraft, and summing up the column under “Destroyed” can provide a cumulative (overall) crash rate. In Fiscal Year 2005, this model had a crash rate of 7.31 per 100,000 flight-hours, but the overall number is better to use — because 2005 could be an outlier year:

With 15 total “helicopter-destroying” crashes in its lifetime, along with 846,359 total flight hours of operation, you get a crash rate of 1.77 per 100,000 flight-hours — or 1 crash per 56,424 flight hours. When a single hour of observation time is taken as the interval, a Poisson process is set up with expected rate of 0.0000177 per hour.

Because two aircraft are involved, though — and assuming that fighter jets have a similar crash rate per 100,000 hours of flight time as helicopters do — we can double that rate:

This results in the following set-up for determining probability:

This online version of the trusty TI-84 calculator is set up to look for the chance of 0 or 1 events inside of a single-hour observation window when the expected number of events in that hour is 0.0000354 (twice the USAF helicopter crash rate). After removing this chance that “one-or-less” crashes are seen, the “double-crash” chance is:

With less than one chance in a billion to witness two military aircraft crash within a single hour, the evidence suggests the “possibility” that a foreign country might have aimed electro-magnetic weaponry at these aircraft, disabling their flight systems.

Reference

[two crashes, same hour] — https://www.newsweek.com/navy-helicopter-fighter-jet-crashes-south-china-sea-under-scrutiny-10942491

[H-60 helicopter crash rate] — https://www.safety.af.mil/Portals/71/documents/Aviation/Aircraft%20Statistics/H-60FY23.pdf

[to add Poisson distributions, just add their means together] — https://www.probabilitycourse.com/chapter11/11_1_3_merging_and_splitting_poisson_processes.php

[online graphing calculator] — https://ti84calc.com/ti84calc