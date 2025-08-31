While officials and pundits keep clamoring on about how the experimental COVID shots are “safe and effective” — a corrective reanalysis of mortality data from a province in Italy, corrected for Immortal Time Bias (ITB), revealed statistically-significant harm from taking COVID shots:

In the multivariate analysis controlling for potential confounders, they found definite harm from taking the primary, two-dose, series of COVID shots — a hazard ratio of 1.98 compared to the unvaccinated (~98% increased risk of death) — and they found no significant effect from taking a booster shot (a 3rd dose):

At minimum, they found a 75% increase in the risk of death from taking the primary series of COVID shots (the first 2 doses of them), when compared to the unvaccinated. A month prior, a published study examining 2.2 million individual records from two Czech health insurance companies revealed uncanny death rate disparities:

The light green sections indicate a period when only 0.3% of deaths were classified as COVID deaths, so it is a numerical impossibility for the bar heights (which represent the death rates) to be so far off from each other. In the middle panel (age 70-79), the unvaccinated at left is over 5 times taller than the lime green bar.

In a time when not even 1 in every 300 deaths was a “COVID death” we are expected to believe that recently taking Dose 2 reduced all death by over over 80%! That would imply that COVID shots were “magic elixirs” that were so capable of preventing all kinds of deaths that they were acting like a “fountain of youth.”

To get some perspective on the heights of these bars, I grabbed the CDC National Vital Statistics Report mortality data from 2009 — the last year when they published narrow-band (5-year) death rates — and then I superimposed those rates on the image:

We are supposed to believe that, in a time of low COVID, “unvaccinated” people died at over twice the rate that they should have (black bars over twice as tall as the orange line), and that “recently vaccinated” people died at less than half the rate that they should have (lime green bars less than half as high as the orange line).

The authors mention the healthy vaccine bias relating to the apparent drop in mortality recently after doses, but it is likely that a case-counting window bias is at fault. The case-counting window bias happens when you wait 14 days after a shot before you begin to count deaths as being “deaths among the vaccinated.”

Either way, the definite conclusion which can be drawn is that, due to this unmistakable bias, prior estimates of “vaccine effectiveness” (VE) are overestimated. If “low COVID” death rates are cut in half among the “vaccinated” — compared to the unvaccinated — then published VE estimates all need to be cut in half.

Every estimate you’ve ever seen prior to 2024 …

“VE of 85% against COVID hospitalization” “VE of 90% against severe COVID” “VE of 95% against COVID death”

… are all gross overestimates which would need to be cut in half (at least) in order to accommodate the unmistakable bias depicted in the image above. Another way to say this is that the unmistakable bias shown by the height disparities in the bars explains at least half of the “apparent” vaccine efficacy which had ever been published prior.

In still other words: COVID shots were never very effective, let alone safe.

These uncanny death rate differences were also witnessed in a study out of Israel, where 100% of (all of) the vaccine effectiveness could be re-attributed to a healthy vaccinee bias:

We were sold a false bill-of-goods. The shots never “worked” anywhere near as well as they told us they do. The authors citing the Czech data also make a great point about the transition to “high COVID” and the change in the height of the bars.

Because COVID shots are supposed to work their magic when COVID is high, you expect death rate differences (between those vaccinated vs. the unvaccinated) to max out. But the exact opposite thing happened:

Death rate differences narrowed during high COVID!

The evidence suggests that the world had the wool pulled over its eyes, and that the COVID debacle was an example of Kabuki Theater where the audience is made to believe in fantastical things which have little tie to reality. Because the safety of COVID shots is very bad, and the effectiveness is overstated by 100%, they need to go.

The fact that people were mandated to take something which made them twice as likely to die is horrendous. Let it never happen again.

Reference

[2 doses of COVID shots doubled the risk of all-cause death in Italy] — Alessandria M, Malatesta GM, Berrino F, Donzelli A. A Critical Analysis of All-Cause Deaths during COVID-19 Vaccination in an Italian Province. Microorganisms. 2024 Jun 30;12(7):1343. doi: 10.3390/microorganisms12071343. PMID: 39065111; PMCID: PMC11278956. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11278956/

[Czech death rate disparities reached 5x in the age band of 70-79] — Fürst T, Bazalová A, Fryčák T, Janošek J. Does the healthy vaccinee bias rule them all? Association of COVID-19 vaccination status and all-cause mortality from an analysis of data from 2.2 million individual health records. Int J Infect Dis. 2024 May;142:106976. doi: 10.1016/j.ijid.2024.02.019. Epub 2024 Feb 22. PMID: 38401782. https://www.ijidonline.com/article/S1201-9712(24)00046-8/fulltext

[a healthy vaccinee effect in Israel explained all of (100% of) the VE of the booster] — Høeg TB, Haslam A, Prasad V. The importance of falsification endpoints in observational studies of vaccination to prevent severe disease: A critique of a harm-benefit analysis of BNT162b2 vaccination of 5- to 11-year-olds. Epidemiol Infect. 2024 Feb 16;152:e51. doi: 10.1017/S0950268824000098. PMID: 38361448; PMCID: PMC11022251. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11022251/