After hearing about the unveiling of nefarious cash flows so far brought to light by DOGE, it reminds me of that time back in New York 150 years ago, when corrupt party boss, Boss Tweed, was at the helm of the political outfit called Tammany Hall, and New York politics was being run like a mob-syndicate.

Here is an issue of Harper’s Weekly showing Boss Tweed saying:

“As long as I count the votes, what are you going to do about it?”

Page URL: https://www.loc.gov/resource/ds.12564/

Attribution: Library of Congress

If you went against “The Machine” back then, then you might get a visit from thugs or lackeys, many of whom were newly-immigrated and who needed to ingratiate themselves with the party bosses in order to be able to stay and therefore have an opportunity at a better life in America.

With the lightning-fast slash-n-burn reforms currently taking place in Trump’s second term, join me in proclaiming:

“Down with Tammany Hall!”

And good riddance.