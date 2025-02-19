NOTE: A prior post on a relevant topic is here.

When looking through the VAERS database for adverse event reports (AERs) that were fatal, you can limit the onset interval to catch only those where the onset was by Day 4 post-dose. This presumably increases the number of reports which are truly causal, because shortening up the time from dose to event means less other causes are in play.

But when using CDC’s method of forming a Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR), and then improving it by superimposing confidence limits on it — like the FDA does with its own disproportionality statistic — you account for the variability in the estimate and therefore make results more valid. In age band 50-59, here’s 2010-2019 vs. COVID:

At top left you can see the 591 early fatal AERs for COVID shots in 2021, forming 0.37% of total AERs that year in this age group. Just below are the 26 early fatal AERs for all other shots for all other years from 2010-2019 (shown in the table at the right). The percentage of “early fatals” out of total for all other years was 0.08% (PRR = 4.59).

The 95% lower bound of the PRR is in the top orange cell and it came out to 3.1 — decisively throwing a Safety Signal for “early death” from COVID shots. The second analysis below was for 2022, where things got even worse. The percentage of early fatals out of total for COVID shots was 0.45%, making a point-estimated PRR of 5.46.

The 95% lower bound of the PRR was 3.53 — well beyond CDC’s critical threshold value of 2.00. Evidence suggests that COVID shots were more likely to kill you early (quickly) — though, optimally, there’d be follow-up research demonstrating causality.

Example search result for early fatal COVID AERs

Reference

[online search tool for VAERS database] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php