In the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a Safety Signal is an unusual increase in reports of adverse effects after inoculations were taken. In the first half of 2021, several were known but only a few were communicated to the public. The communicated ones were things like myocarditis and pericarditis.

The following charts run monthly, from May 2018 to May 2021, and involve only working age (age 18-64) Americans who noticed the onset of adverse effects within the first 150 days (5 months) of an injection. Injections taken during April 2021 were consistently the worst month regarding total number of reports.

Myocarditis/Pericarditis

While typical months had from 1 to 3 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among working-age adults, it would be expected — from the extra jabs and the extra attention — that COVID months would be approximately 6x higher than usual (6-18 monthly reports). But April 2021 had 534 of them — over 30x the number expected.

Because at least 75% of all reports out to 5 months actually involve the very first month (the very first 30 days, post-dose), then it is clear that CDC would have “suspected” a myopericarditis problem in U.S. adults by January 2021, and that they would have “known” of a myopericarditis problem in U.S. adults by March 2021.

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Appendicitis

The typical number of reports of appendicitis in U.S. adults is 0-1 per month — indicating that, during COVID, you might expect 6 reports of appendicitis from one month of injections. But April 2021 had 143 reports — almost 24x what was expected.

Because at least 75% of all reports out to 5 months actually involve the very first month (the very first 30 days, post-dose), then it is clear that CDC would have “suspected” an appendicitis problem in U.S. adults by January 2021, and that they would have “known” of an appendicitis problem in U.S. adults by March 2021.

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Bell’s Palsy

Bell’s Palsy usually involves paralysis of half of the face, where there is drooping on one side. The typical number of reports of Bell’s Palsy in U.S. adults is one per month — indicating that, during COVID, you might expect 6 reports of Bell’s Palsy from one month of injections. But April 2021 had 536 reports — almost 100x what was expected.

Because at least 75% of all reports out to 5 months actually involve the very first month (the very first 30 days, post-dose), then it is clear that CDC would have “suspected” a Bell’s Palsy problem in U.S. adults by January 2021, and that they would have “known” of a Bell’s Palsy problem in U.S. adults by March 2021.

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Pulmonary Embolism

The typical number of reports of pulmonary embolism in U.S. adults is 0-1 per month — indicating that, during COVID, you might expect 6 reports of pulmonary embolism from one month of injections. But April 2021 had 500 reports — almost 100x what was expected.

Because at least 75% of all reports out to 5 months actually involve the very first month (the very first 30 days, post-dose), then it is clear that CDC would have “suspected” a pulmonary embolism problem in U.S. adults by January 2021, and that they would have “known” of a pulmonary embolism problem in U.S. adults by March 2021.

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Tinnitus

The typical number of reports of tinnitus in U.S. adults is 5-10 per month — indicating that, during COVID, you might expect 30-60 reports of tinnitus from one month of injections. But April 2021 had 3085 reports — over 50x what was expected.

Because at least 75% of all reports out to 5 months actually involve the very first month (the very first 30 days, post-dose), then it is clear that CDC would have “suspected” a tinnitus problem in U.S. adults by January 2021, and that they would have “known” of a tinnitus problem in U.S. adults by March 2021.

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In each case above, suspicion was evident by January 2021 and “knowledge” of the problem was available by March 2021 — yet CDC did not have a press release. This delay in notification of the public — while sitting on the data — should be investigated.

Reference

[online search tool for VAERS database] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php