NOTE: The prior post on this topic is here.

CDC had planned to be watching the Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR) for certain adverse event reports after COVID shots, but they never followed through on their plans, and they only gave a half-hearted reason for never following through: the tossed the ball over to the FDA and said they’d rely solely on FDA analysis.

A PRR takes the share of all adverse event reports coming in for a target condition involving one drug or product, and then compares it to the share of all adverse event reports coming in for that same target condition involving all drugs or products. CDC eventually got around to reporting a Safety Signal for myocarditis/pericarditis.

This analysis will be unique in that it will follow all shots from Dec 2020 to May 2021, and compare it to all shots given in the 31 months prior to that, using just working-age Americans (to remove age as a factor and preempt criticism that older people took COVID shots — and therefore we might expect more reports from them being older).

Here are the total adverse event reports for the final 6 months of the analysis:

April was the big month, with more than 100,000 adverse events reported for shots taken in that single month, alone. The 6-month total was 390,655 adverse event reports. The share of all adverse event reports involving myocarditis or pericarditis can then get compared to the share found before Dec 2020 — i.e., pre-COVID shots.

For shots taken in those 6 months, 1,653 of the adverse event reports involved myocarditis or pericarditis. However, for shots given in the 31 months prior to Dec 2020, there were a grand total of 54 adverse event reports citing myocarditis or pericarditis:

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Because those 31 months had involved a total of 37,176 adverse event reports (blue cell below), then we have enough information now to compute a PRR and find the relative share of all reports citing myocarditis/pericarditis for each time frame:

The central estimate of the PRR was 2.91, meaning that myocarditis/pericarditis was 2.91x as likely to be cited in an adverse event report when the shot was taken from Dec 2020 - May 2021 (“COVID shot” time frame) versus if the shot was taken prior to that time frame (“pre-COVID shot” time frame).

The 95% lower bound on the PRR (2.22) was still above 2.0, indicating that CDC should have released a press report to the public, and they did, although only about this event type and only after delay. The other 4 types of adverse event reports all have greater Safety Signals than myocarditis/pericarditis, making CDC’s behavior inconsistent:

[click to enlarge]

Pulmonary Embolism was the worst, because even the 95% lower bound PRR was still over 8.0 (pulmonary embolism more than 8 times more likely to be cited in a random adverse event report after Dec 2020 than it was before). The evidence suggests that CDC dropped the ball and there should be a formal investigation.

Reference

[online search tool for VAERS database] — https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/index.php