Conservative voters might lose enthusiasm for the Trump administration if the bold steps required to save the U.S. economy are not taken within a reasonable time. One solution to the economic stagnation that is being felt by the Middle Class is a return to the economic freedom of the past, as outlined in my 4-point “Plan to Save America.”

Recent Anti-Capitalism in the USA

Anti-capitalist policies relying on Modern Monetary Theory (government action is not constrained by government revenue—i.e., governments can take actions while ignoring if they have the revenue to pay for it) fully took hold in 2009, with the election of Obama. This divorced growth from interest rates, which is dangerous:

Back in the 1980s, the USA was a capitalist nation, relying — at least for the most part — on free market discovery and innovation. The blue lines in each chart are estimates on “R-star” — the natural or pure rate of interest when it is both long-run and risk-free. Interest rates are metaphysical realities. They describe something true of the world.

Interest is a real thing (not just an idea)

It is not an opinion, but it is a fact, that you value an apple today more than one 100 years from now. The apple today is available for eating, or for selling at the farmer’s market, or what-have-you. The apple 100 years from now has very limited value. For one thing, you may not even be alive to enjoy it 100 years from now.

Interest rates are what it is that accounts for that very real difference in valuation.

But the point is that interest rates convey a metaphysical fact of reality. After 2009, however, government bureaucrats and central bankers have decided that they are going to interfere, more than they ever have before, with the natural functions of interest rates in markets.

In healthy economies, investors have optimism that they can expect high returns on new investments, so they begin to draw out of the supply of loanable funds to bankroll their new business ventures. In drawing out of the available supply of savings, investors cause the interest rate to rise, indicating that there had been a lot of optimism.

Interest rates inherently convey that investor optimism.

But the bottoming-out of the blue lines in the top chart indicate a pure rate of interest which coincides with investor expectations of only being able to grow by about 1% yearly. Because interest rates are what it is that conveys investor optimism, it signals that the current environment is not growth-friendly, because government is too large.

Free Economies grow fast

When unencumbered by Big Government — and while the population is growing by about 2% per year — then the private sector can grow by ~5% per year, which is shown in this chart, where there were 66 years (1863-1929) with an average annual growth rate of 5%:

NOTE: Manufacturing Production in 1929 was 25x higher than it was in 1863.

Because this trend lasts longer than a human generation (even longer than two human generations), it is robust, and therefore not merely due to some special circumstances which held true in some special time or place — but, instead, it is due to a “natural productivity” of unhampered human ingenuity. It is a rate which humans can achieve.

But if free economies with 2% population growth have this “inherent capability” to grow by an average of 5% per year, then by how much will investor demand for saved dollars drive up the interest rate? Because unused resources and savings are needed to grow, the flip-side of the coin is this: At what interest rate do people save the most?

Interest Rates that support high growth

When the amount saved got compared to the yield on the 5-year Treasury Note, it was discovered … wait for it! … it was discovered that the best interest rate was … can you guess? … it was discovered that the best interest rate leading to the highest supply of saved dollars was … yep … ~5%:

Longer-term government securities can be expected to have higher yields, because when people tie-up their money for longer, they would like more compensation for leaving it with the government for so long before they have it returned and then can use it for consumption. The best rate on short-term government securities is ~4%:

The above chart shows total savings versus yields on the 3-month T-bill.

But because of persistent intervention into economic affairs by the government, the U.S. economy has become less free over time, with an expected effect on the supply of savings which are available to sustain future growth in the economy:

The above chart shows the savings (unconsumed earnings) as a percentage of GDP.

The evidence suggests that we can no longer expect for there to be an excess of available (unconsumed) funds in order to pay for future growth in America. This is primarily because of allowing our government to grow too large and obtrusive. It is due to an insufficient respect for the economic laws which humans live under.

Human beings can attempt to “do away with” interest, but they will not ever be able to make an apple 100 years from now as valuable as one is today: we cannot alter reality at will. Socialists and Fascists and Communists are examples of people thinking that they can alter reality at will, getting policies they like and “forcing” them to work.

That plan of action (grow the government and use it for your purposes) always fails. It would be better to adopt a plan of action similar to the 4-point Plan to Save America.

Reference

[amount of investor optimism (natural rate of interest)] — https://www.newyorkfed.org/research/policy/rstar

[66 years of 5% average growth] — National Bureau of Economic Research, Index of Manufacturing Production for United States [A0107AUSA322NNBR], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A0107AUSA322NNBR

[optimal interest rates for maintaining a healthy supply of savings] — Doehr, Rachel M. Ms. (2015) “A Backward Bending Supply of Loanable Funds: An Examination of the Interest Rate Elasticity of Saving,” Undergraduate Economic Review: Vol. 11: Iss. 1, Article 2. Available at: https://digitalcommons.iwu.edu/uer/vol11/iss1/2

[net amount saved] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Net saving [W201RC1Q027SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/W201RC1Q027SBEA

[GDP] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDP], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDP