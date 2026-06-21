NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

It has been discovered that media hype can create so much public clamor that it increases the “propensity to report” adverse events — at least the non-fatal adverse events — by a factor of 4.8x (orange and teal text-boxes added):

[click to enlarge]

But if that is the case, and you correct the difference in fatal adverse event reporting rates for flu shots vs. Moderna shots by a factor of 4.8x — even though, due to fatality, the factor would be expected to be lower than 4.8x — then you get the middle panel below as an expectation (note how fatal reports after Moderna still blow it away):

Even assuming that 4.8x as many people will clamor to report their adverse events to the VAERS system — because of all of the media hype surrounding COVID — you still get little-to-nowhere in closing the gap between the lethality of flu shots (0.27 fatal reports per million doses) and the lethality of Moderna (33.7 per million doses).

The evidence suggests, even is conservative assumptions of a 4.8x boost in propensity-to-report, that Moderna shots are 26x more lethal to humans than flu shots are.

COVID shots recipients during media hype outnumbered those before by 8.7x:

… leading to a 4.8x difference in the reporting rate (per million) after adjustment:

Reference

[media hype leads to 4.8x the number of nonfatal adverse event reports] — https://www.mdpi.com/2813-0618/4/2/8