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TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
just now

How about hype from Pfizer who's own post-trial test results with COVID-19 vaccinated mothers where out of 274 mothers:

-23 had spontaneous abortions

-75 had severe adverse events

Proof: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf [pdf page 12]

Kansas is suing them for this along with five other states. Here is the Kansas attorney general suit press conference followed by the reason most know nothing about these travesties (pfizer buys ad space to force news agencies not to inveatigate or run negative stories on them): https://old.bitchute.com/video/dP8IeU0vefvj [video 4mins]

Oh, this information is NOT brought to you by Pfizer.

Good luck out there.

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