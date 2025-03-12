Because of the extra control that the U.S. government has gained over healthcare, most specifically since the Affordable Care Act, the healthcare market has moved farther away from a free market system and more toward a fascist (“public-private partnership”) system. But you want to check for any bad results of these changes.

When compared to a few other nations, the USA spends 90% more on healthcare:

The average of Norway, Denmark, Australia, New Zealand and Japan is just $6,247 per person at constant 2017 prices — but the USA spent $12,010 per person. To be more like the other nations, the USA would need to take a haircut of approximately 48%, which means that we would have to begin to spend about half on healthcare.

But would it benefit us to spend half as much?

In other words, won’t people be “dying in the streets” if we cut spending in half?

The reason for spending so much, as said above, has to do with the Affordable Care Act and the lack of a free market in medicine. In healthcare, the regulatory capture in the USA is suffocating, and we are drowning in high costs and low results. You can see the effect of that in cumulative excess death numbers during COVID:

By “Wave 3” of COVID — i.e., the Delta wave in fall of 2021 — the USA had accumulated over a year of 16% percent of excess death, but in a few countries spending about half of what we do on healthcare, they did not have any accumulation of excess death, even after going through 3 different waves of COVID.

The evidence suggests that healthcare spending in the USA needs to drop by approximately 50% in order to streamline it and make it efficient and less corrupt, like other healthcare systems around the world. People won’t “die in the streets” if we cut our health spending in half, and the experience with COVID reveals just the opposite.

