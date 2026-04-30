Former FBI head James Comey recently argued that — when he posted seashells in the shape of “86 47” — that he didn’t really know what those numbers might mean, although he posted the seashells just after posting a picture of himself on the beach reading his own crime-thriller book involving attempted political assassinations:

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Because the tag “86” is street-slang/organized-crime-slang for taking someone out (i.e., for killing someone), one would think that, if anyone would know what it means, then the head of the largest crime-fighting organization would. After all, the FBI is supposed to be going after organized crime, so it should know their slang.

But perhaps the best evidence that Comey is being dishonest comes from actions taken by a governor six years ago, but which made the news once again, two years ago:

Back in 2020 when Trump was still the 45th president, Whitmer had a pin on her desk that said “86 45” (red circle at bottom-left):

And, besides these two rounds of news articles on Whitmer’s actions, Comey would have been up-to-speed on this story because his FBI was, around the same time, guilty of concocting an entrapment scheme around kidnapping Whitmer, where there were more total FBI operatives in the group than there were actual suspects (>50% agents):

In a group of people made up mostly by (over 50%) people working for the FBI, a couple of guys got convicted. But the salient point is that Whitmer would have been on Comey’s radar and, by extension, both of the media buzzes around Whitmer — when she did it, and when the story came up again after attempted assassination — were on his radar.

Reference

[Comey’s book about attempted political assassinations at a UN rally] — https://jamescomeybooks.com/james-comey-books/

[story about Whitmer’s “86 45” makes the news rounds again] — https://www.michigannewssource.com/2024/07/the-internets-long-memory-gov-whitmers-8645-makes-the-rounds-after-trump-attempted-assassination/

[FBI so heavily infiltrates a group that it becomes “mostly FBI”] — https://apnews.com/article/michigan-whitmer-kidnap-plot-appeal-539a9dd44027a5f8aff729d778dc8f5b