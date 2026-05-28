NOTE: This post was inspired by Dr. Meryl Nass’ interview of Patrick Wood.

If a public persona ever calls for a New World Order, then that is a tell-tale sign that that person is involved in an elite, globalist, technocratic takeover. The first George Bush — a member of both the Trilateral Commission and the Council of Foreign Relations — once called for a New World Order.

Such persons do not believe in America First.

When presidential nominee, Ronald Reagan, was asked in 1980 if he was going to allow elite globalist technocrats from the Trilateral Commission to infiltrate the top 19 positions of his presidential administration — like Jimmy Carter had done — he had this to say:

Reagan knew about the danger that elite globalist technocrats represent to a thriving constitutional republic built up on individual rights and free enterprise — such as the USA. When technocrats take over, things go to hell in a handbasket. One of the most robust indicators of real economic health is passenger vehicle sales.

Once elite globalist technocrats were in the top positions of the Carter administration, annualized passenger vehicle sales fell from a peak of 9.6 vehicles per 100 adults:

Because of their profound disrespect for free market economics, by 1981, the annualized vehicle sales per 100 adults were over 40% down from what they had been in 1978:

The upshot is stark:

If you let technocrats run things, you get 40% less stuff.

Jimmy Carter was once mocked for his response to rising heating costs and the lack of affordability which the elite globalist technocrats were burdening America with, after they had begun to engage in anti-capitalist, central planning:

In this fireside chat, he told us to not turn the heat up so much, but to, instead, put on a sweater. That is the promise of elite globalist technocrats:

You must learn to live with less comfort.

Recently, elite globalist technocrats invented the slogan:

You will own nothing, and be happy.

With the build-out of data centers and with a slew of elite globalist technocrats joining President Trump on that recent trip to China, we have to be sure to protect the American Dream from the rise of technocracy. It won’t be just 40% less cars on the road and wearing triple-sweaters because we can no longer afford to heat our homes.

Our whole freedom is at stake.

Reference

[top 19 positions filled by elite globalist technocrats] — https://www.heritage-history.com/index.php?c=read&author=epperson&book=unseen&story=trilateral

[cars] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Motor Vehicle Retail Sales: Domestic and Foreign Autos [LAUTONSA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LAUTONSA

[light trucks] — U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Motor Vehicle Retail Sales: Light Weight Trucks [LTRUCKNSA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/LTRUCKNSA

[age 16+ civilians] — U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Population Level [CNP16OV], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CNP16OV

[turn down the heat and put on a sweater] — https://millercenter.org/the-presidency/presidential-speeches/february-2-1977-report-american-people-energy