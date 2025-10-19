NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

As reported by The Defender, the World Health Organization (WHO) appears to be “running cover for” the Big Tech industry by trying to white-wash over any danger from electro-magnetic fields (EMFs) coming from cell towers. But as the Defender reports, a recent review provides a high certainty of evidence that EMFs can cause cancer:

In the bottom panel, you find out that 90 male rats were in each group, getting exposed to 900 MHz EMF for 8 hours a day for 2 years at doses varying from 0 Watts per kilogram up to 6 Watts per kilogram (National Toxicology Program, 2018). Notice how no rats in the control group got heart cancer (malignant cardiac Schwannoma).

Also notice how it was that, each time the dose was increased, the cancer rate rose. By the time you get to 6 Watts per kilogram, 6.7% of the male rats got heart cancer. The baseline incidence rate for this type of cancer in humans is extremely low, perhaps under 1 event per million person-years. Japan had only 3 cases as of 1988:

In a nation of 120 million, if you cannot find any more than 3 total cases then the human incidence rate must be far below 1 case per million person-years, which might work out in Japan to a life-time risk below 80 cases per million — far below a lifetime risk of, say, 1%. But if the baseline risk is far below 1%, then seeing 6.7% in rats is very alarming.

A Cochran-Armitage Trend Test performed on the reported case numbers in each group (0 cases, 2 cases, 3 cases, 6 cases) shows statistical significance:

[click to enlarge]

While not resulting in as low of a p-value, a corroborating statistical test was run (Fisher Exact Test) after splitting the bottom two groups with 0 - 1.5 Watts per kilogram exposure (2 total cases) off from the top two groups with 3 - 6 Watts per kilogram exposure (9 total cases):

[click to enlarge]

Rows 11 and 12 show the observed values, and rows 15 and 16, along with rows 19 and 20, show results which would have been even more extreme than what was observed. At bottom right in yellow, the p-value reveals that — even if you dilute the effect of exposure by including the lowest exposure level among controls, you get a p < 0.05.

As multiple corroborating statistical tests reveal, there is a high certainty of evidence that EMFs cause cancer.

Reference

[review of animal research on EMFs and cancer] — https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412025002338

[malignant cardiac Schwannoma is “super-rare”] — Morishita T, Yamazaki J, Ohsawa H, Uchi T, Kawamura Y, Okuzumi K, Nakano H, Wakakura M, Okamoto K, Koyama N, et al. Malignant schwannoma of the heart. Clin Cardiol. 1988 Feb;11(2):126-30. doi: 10.1002/clc.4960110213. PMID: 3345606. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3345606/

[online widget for running a Cochran-Armitage Trend Test] — https://biostatistics.dkfz.de/CATrendv1.0/