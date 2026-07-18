NOTE: A prior post on this topic is here.

A reader commented on a prior post saying that mail-in voting in the 2020 election was a larger source of election fraud than “double-scanning” was, and I agreed with him. Here is an estimate of the size of fraudulent activity conducted “by mail” in 2020. Rasmussen discovered that a minimum of 17% had an element of fraud:

In the image above, 17% of those voting by mail were not residents in the states that they voted in — so that they were “voting across state lines.” Another 17% — not the exact same 17%, but possibly with some overlap — did not sign their mail-in ballots or envelopes, but someone else signed for them, instead:

But 68.2 million (43%) of all votes in 2020 were by mail, so we have to go back and look to see what would happen if we corrected for the fraudulent ones, assuming that the aggregate fraud applies equally to each state. Using 17% of 68.2 million votes by mail as the total number of fraudulent votes, it makes 7.31% of the national vote fraudulent.

But under the second assumption that the fraud went in just one direction (to benefit Biden), have a look at the Margin of Victory in these 10 states — each one with less of a margin of victory than the estimated 7.31% fraud:

The evidence suggests that, correcting for fraud in votes by mail, seven states flip from Biden to Trump:

Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, and Minnesota

This means that 89 electoral votes are removed from Biden and awarded to Trump. Instead of the outcome with Biden at 306 and Trump at 232, correcting for the voter fraud leads to the outcome of Biden at 217 and Trump at 321 — an even greater margin of victory (but in the other direction) for Trump than what Biden originally enjoyed.

After correcting for the estimated mail-in voter fraud, a “Biden landslide” turns into an even bigger “Trump landslide.”

Reference

[17% of all mail-in votes had an element of fraud] — https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/partner_surveys/one_in_five_mail_in_voters_admit_they_cheated_in_2020_election

[43% of the vote was by mail in 2020] — https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2021/04/what-methods-did-people-use-to-vote-in-2020-election.html

[ten states had a lower margin of victory than the estimated percentage fraud] — https://uselectionatlas.org/RESULTS/stats.php?year=2020&off=0&elect=0