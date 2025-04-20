In the post from long ago, there was lamentation over the rushed exposure of kids to experimental COVID shots — quite possibly the worst medical decision ever made in US history. But there are 8 nations in Europe who do not recommend any experimental COVID shots to young children, and 6 of them not to ANY children:

After the first column, for 6 months old, the next column is 5 years old and the third column is 12 years old. Beginning in the 4th column you have 18 years old (adults). Here is a zoomed in version slightly more legible:

Nations without COVID shot recommendations for kids under age 12 are Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Portugal, and Sweden. Of those, only Finland and Latvia have recommendations at age 12. By refusing to give experimental shots to their young, these nations are the best ones in Europe.

The USA should be more like them. The USA should be great on this issue (not recommending any COVID shots to children), like they are.

Reference

[vaccine schedules in Europe] — https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/immunisation-vaccines/EU-vaccination-schedules