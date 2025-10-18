Europe has been experimenting in Big Government Socialism for long enough to find out about the unintended consequences of attempting to do such a thing (e.g., economic stagnation and eventual poverty). The USA is behind the socialism curve by one or two decades, so it will be informative to watch Europe for a danger signal.

The blog at the St. Louis Federal Reserve had a post showing total recent stagnation in the economies of the UK and of Germany, and hampered growth in France, Italy, and Spain:

When comparing the years from 2022-2024, here are the changes (2022 GDP set to “100” for easier comparison):

When annualized, the yearly percentage change in real GDP per person looks like this:

There is a thought that, when beginning poor, it is easier to get good growth, and this applies to Spain at right, which is the poorest of these 5 nations. The situation in the UK and Germany is clear: they have too much government. There is too much central planning and private innovation is unable to get off of the ground in those places.

Historic Perspective

For historic perspective, check out the kind of economic growth that is possible when the government is smaller — when there are hardly any “public-private partnerships” (fascism) — and when the government is intervening less into the economy:

The USA has been added to the left as an exemplar of small, unobtrusive government — and once again, Spain’s relative poverty compared to the other nations makes it so that their growth rates as a percentage of baseline are higher than is typical. The subtitle tells the story from the 40,000-foot level: capitalism gives 4% annual growth.

A correlate to this finding is the reverse:

If your nation is not experiencing 4% average annual growth, then that is proof-positive that your nation is not practicing capitalism.

Staying with the example of Spain, critics and detractors may state that growth can become “tapped out” when too much of it has happened in a nation, as the people grow rich and fat and lazy and complacent — but this is only a partial explanation of recent slowdowns in growth, as 150 years of evidence shows in the UK.

We’re not just fat, lazy, and complacent

When comparing the real GDP per person in the UK for the 151 years from 1856 to 2007, you find out that they didn’t stop growing when they became twice as rich, and they didn’t stop growing when they became 4x as rich, and they didn’t stop growing when they became 8x as rich (by 2007, they were more almost 9x richer than before):

1856

2007

This means that the cause of the slowdown is not just us being fat, lazy, and complacent — but instead has to do with the dwindling of opportunity for private innovation which always comes along with large government and the “public-private partnerships” and the central planning which comes with having a big government.

The monthly index of production in Germany has been so poor lately that year-over-year changes have been running at -5%, losing ground ever since the summer of 2023:

[click to enlarge]

You cannot keep losing 5% of your production levels and have any hope for the future. This is a warning sign to the USA, and the solution is to reduce the size and scope of the government, which releases the imaginative innovation of individuals so that those private individuals can restore the prosperity of the past.

Budgets must become balanced, professional politicians must be permanently retired (term limits), and government regulations must be shredded into a million pieces and then scattered into the wind. It is how we will save America from the same kind of demise which is currently happening in western Europe.

