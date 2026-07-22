In this prior post, it was discovered that the fine particulate matter released from Canadian wildfires in 2023 was 12 standard deviations above the mean. Many people would think that that is automatically statistically significant, because they have become used to seeing significance assigned to 3 standard deviations before.

When the values of a variable distribute normally, then most values bunch up at the center of the distribution of values, where the mean value is:

In this standard normal (Z) distribution, the mean = 0 and the measure of spread (the standard deviation) = 1. The height helps indicate how likely a random value is, and if you find the “3” in the bottom right corner, that indicates a value which is 3 standard deviations above the mean. Because the bars are so short there, that value is super rare.

Here are the probabilities of being a given number of standard deviations above the mean in a normal distribution:

Row 6 refers to the probability of being at least 3 standard deviations above the mean, and there is only 1 chance in 741 to randomly witness a value that is that high. The frequency of values which are 6 standard deviations above the mean is tiny (one-in-a-billion), and 7 standard deviations above is seen 1 time in 781 billion.

After that, the spreadsheet “breaks” because it is not powerful enough to compute the super-tiny probabilities of being 8 or more standard deviations above the mean. But normal distributions are normal because several individual factors add together to produce a final value. Heart rates distribute normally, as many factors are in play.

While lots of natural things distribute normally, because lots of things end up being the result of several individual factors adding together to produce a final value, there are also very many natural things that arise from factors multiplying (i.e., interacting) with each other, and that leads to a different appropriate distribution: lognormal distributions:

It is on this second type of distribution that natural wildfires should be evaluated. It looks very different from the bell curve, because relative increases in this distribution are no longer as sensitive to initial placement, whereas if you start high (far to the right) on a normal distribution, there is only a tiny propensity to witness increases.

Here are the probabilities of randomly witnessing deviations above the mean in a lognormal distribution which has the exact same ratio of standard-deviation-to-mean as the Canadian wildfires do (standard deviation = 50% as large as the mean):

NOTE: Notice how, in row 13, the typical cutoff for alarm when a normal distribution is assumed (3 standard deviations above the mean) has a 1.5% chance of occurring (occurs once in every 68 years, on average, instead occurring once in every 741 years)

Row 22 shows the frequency of witnessing the 12-standard-deviation-above-mean release of fine particular matter which occurred in 2023 — it is something that would happen naturally once in every 150,000 years! For this reason, along with the absence of the “dry tinder” effect, it was concluded that the Canadian fires are not natural fires.

Reference

[lognormal distributions are proper for natural phenomena] — https://academic.oup.com/jrssig/article/14/1/8/7030062?login=false