In this prior post, it was explained how the evidence indicates that Canadian wildfires are being perpetuated artificially — rather than being the result of only natural factors. But critics and detractors may complain that I did not do a “sensitivity analysis” which checks for the effects of holding different assumptions.

Reasonable queries are …

What if the standard deviation was just a third of the mean, instead of being half? What if the standard deviation was three-fourths of the mean, instead of being half? What if the standard deviation was equal to the mean, instead of being half of it?

Here are the results of holding these differing assumptions about Canadian wildfires:

Standard Deviation is 33% of the Mean

If the true standard deviation of release of fine particulate matter from wildfires was 33% of the mean release, then the 12-standard-deviation-above-the-mean value from 2023 (row 22 above) would happen once in every 6.6 million years! This assumption makes the situation look even worse, making it even more likely for foul-play at hand.

Standard Deviation is 75% of the Mean

If it is assumed that the true standard deviation is 75% of the mean, then the 12-standard-deviations-above-the-mean value from 2023 (row 22) would happen once in every 13,000 years — still low enough to make us suspect that nefarious characters in Canada are intentionally perpetuating these wildfires.

Standard Deviation is equal to the Mean

Even if we assume that the true standard deviation is as large as the mean value, we still do not expect for the wildfires of 2023 to occur naturally any more than an average of once every 4,252 years. Given how advanced human civilization began 3,000 years ago — when Homer wrote the Iliad and the Odyssey — we still expect foul-play.

NOTE: the Greek symbol for standard deviation is “sigma” (1 sigma = 1 standard deviation)

The 2024 value was over 4 standard deviations above the mean (happens once every 106 years), and the 2025 value was almost 6 standard deviations above the mean (happens once every 339 years). You can’t sit there and tell me that, for 3 years in a row, we witnessed a 12-sigma event, followed by a 4-sigma event, followed by 6-sigma.

It doesn’t even comport with lognormal distributions where the original data values were so spread out that they exhibited a standard deviation which was 100% as large as the mean value.

Instructional humor:

As my great, great grand-pappy was fond of saying:

“Don’t piss on my leg and tell me that it is raining.”

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