When fruit flies (“Drosophila melanogaster”) get exposed to wireless cell phone radiation (aka electromagnetic fields, or EMFs), then even low intensities can kill cells in their gonads:

The high dose that caused cell death was 10 microWatts per square-centimeter — found when the cell phone was placed about 20 cm away — but the low dose which still caused harm was just 1 microWatt per square-centimeter, found when the cell phone was about 40 cm away.

To convert to the more useful measure of Volts per meter (V/m), use this table:

[click image to enlarge]

To get from Volts per meter (V/m) to Watts per square meter (W/m^2), you square the (V/m) and then divide the result by 377. Converting back and forth from Watts per square-meter to microWatts per square-centimeter just uses scaling along the decimal system.

The high dose that was lethal to gonad cells was equivalent to 6 V/m — an electric field strength found 20 cm away from the cell phone. Because 2 V/m is equivalent to 1 microWatt per square-centimeter, then a memorable turn-of-phrase to help us retain this vital information might be this one:

For fruit flies, being hit with EMFs at an electric field strength of just 2 V/m is like getting a “kick in the nuts” (it kills their gonad cells).

Reference

[Just 2 V/m is already like getting a “kick in the nuts”] — Panagopoulos, D. J., Chavdoula, E. D., & Margaritis, L. H. (2010). Bioeffects of mobile telephony radiation in relation to its intensity or distance from the antenna. International Journal of Radiation Biology, 86(5), 345–357. https://doi.org/10.3109/09553000903567961. https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.3109/09553000903567961