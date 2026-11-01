NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

According to investigative reporter, Catherine Herridge, another 6 persons have been admitted to Walter Reed hospital with Havana Syndrome, characterized by brain injury after being attacked by directed-energy weapons. While what she shares is currently anecdotal, it is disturbing enough that it deserves reporting on. Here is snapshot:

At this moment into the video (minute 3:00), Catherine is describing a U.S. government official who had a dog and was walking that dog (possibly in the DC area)— but then got attacked by directed-energy weapons. The government official felt the attack, and reported that their dog was convulsing on the ground.

If there are any sleeper cells operating inside of the USA, where a small group of people work together in order to covertly harass, persecute, or incapacitate American patriots by using directed-energy weapons on them, then they should be rooted out. You can’t have a free society if people are being targeted with this invisible weaponry.

Reference

[6 more admitted to Walter Reed with Havana Syndrome] — https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/new-havana-syndrome-cases-treated-walterreed/