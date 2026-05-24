The Naked Emperor puts out a substack which keeps you up-to-date on key news stories around the world. One of the essays that it linked to this time was to a technocrat arguing that he can do central planning “better.” While the technocrat is wrong (because all technocrats are wrong, given findings from Mises), here’s his point:

The graph shows that the UK government is in really bad shape, spending about 5x on entitlements versus what it was investing into infrastructure. At one point, 12% of GDP was going toward entitlement spending. An open question is whether the USA is “even worse than Britain” when it comes to socialism/entitlements.

Entitlements

While starting off at below 5% of GDP, the USA is currently spending just over 15% of GDP on entitlement spending, making it even worse than the UK, though our public investment still appears to be higher than the UK. Here is the gross government investment as a percentage of GDP:

Public Investment

Altogether

The evidence suggests that the USA did not learn from the negative results of the welfare state in the UK but, instead, it followed so well in their footsteps that we now lead the pack regarding how socialist we are. To restore American prosperity, we need to return to the public policies of the past, when government was small and unobtrusive.

Reference

[UK technocrat who thinks he can do central planning “better”] — https://thecritic.co.uk/from-an-entitlement-state-to-an-investment-state/

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross Domestic Product [GDP], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDP,

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Gross government investment [A782RC1Q027SBEA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A782RC1Q027SBEA

U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Personal current transfer receipts: Government social benefits to persons [A063RC1], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A063RC1