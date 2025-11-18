After the advent of economic and political freedom, Sweden has been cutting the death rate of its 65 year-olds by 1.4% per year, meaning that, every 50 years, their death rate cuts in half:

Because systems like Social Security, traditionally beginning at age 65, never bothered to work out what would happen if elderly death rates get cut in half every 50 years — it means that there is a Social Benefits Crisis, because the sheer number of beneficiaries is now approaching the total number employed in the private sector.

And you cannot maintain a “my-brother’s-keeper” social system where each person who is working is not only working for themselves and their family, but is also entirely supporting a stranger who is retired. There are less than 2 private sector workers per social security beneficiary, and that number is still dropping.

Such a thing, perhaps originally conceived with good intentions, cannot be sustained.

[death rate for 65 year-olds in Sweden gets cut in half every 50 years] — https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/annual-death-rates-in-different-age-groups?country=~SWE