NOTE: The prior report on this topic is here.

Brain cancer death rates associated with the two lobes of the brain most exposed to electromagnetic fields (EMF) when using digital devices such as computers and cellphones — the frontal lobe and the temporal lobe — have recently risen sharply, but the density of cellphone subscriptions (blue) was rising sharply 14 years prior:

When 14 years of lag are used along with the increase in cellphone subscription density in the population, then the median correlation coefficient with brain cancer death rates (in 6 narrow age bands) maxes out, indicating that a 14-year lag is the most-appropriate lag time to check for brain cancer from cellphones. Here are the results:

Age 55 to 59

NOTE: With 11 x,y data pairs, any R-squared value of 0.776 or greater is significant at the 5% significance level, and any R-squared value of 0.858 or greater is significant at the 1% significance level. At R-squared = 0.869, this correlation is significant, even at 1%.

Age 60 to 64

Age 65 to 69

Age 70 to 74

Age 75 to 79

NOTE: The age band of 75 to 79 shows the highest slope (0.217) indicating that, for every ( 1 / 0.217 = ) 4.6 additional cellphone subscriptions for each 100 persons, their brain cancer death rates rise by 1 extra yearly death per million.

Age 80 to 84

NOTE: The age band of 80 to 84 was the only age band that failed to achieve significance at the 1% significance level, though it still has significance at the 5% significance level (0.796 > 0.776). The visible outlier is 2021, when there was a disturbingly-large jump in brain cancer death rate in this oldest age group.

The evidence suggests that, if you use a 14-year latency period, then the cellphone subscription density accurately predicts the brain cancer death rate 14 years later on. The density of cellphone subscriptions was explaining from 80% to 96% of the variation in the brain cancer death rates from the two brain lobes most-exposed to EMFs.

Government officials should be looking into this tight association of increasing exposure to EMF and increasing death rates from frontal lobe and temporal lobe brain cancer.

Reference

[density of cellphone subscriptions in society] — World Bank, Mobile Cellular Subscriptions in the United States [ITCELSETSP2USA], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/ITCELSETSP2USA

[C71.1 & C71.2 are the ICD-10 codes for frontal and temporal lobe cancer death] — https://wonder.cdc.gov/mcd.html