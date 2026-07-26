In President Eisenhower’s 1961 Farewell Address, he warned us of a Military-Industrial Complex, where weapons had advanced to the stage that they could begin to be utilized covertly on an unsuspecting public, creating a kind of “silent harm” that would require the citizenry to remain fully awake and always on the look-out for it.

While Eisenhower may have been referring to Directed Energy Weapons — which can be utilized covertly to neutralize government critics — a new danger is the government involvement in medical care in the USA. You can say that that added danger is a Medical-Industrial Complex which does not always help people survive.

But one thing that it does do is make money.

If you look at wages since 1979, they’ve risen by 4.5x:

With the 1979 wages set at the baseline value of “100” then you get an index which has risen to 451.5 by 2025 (a 4.5x rise). Home prices have gone up faster than wages:

Home prices are 7.4x higher. Looking at 8-year time windows, we can see if people have become better-off over the last 8 years:

In the 8-year window from 1989 to 1997, homes became more affordable, because the average percentage increase in wages was higher than the average percentage increase in home prices. Recent prices of homes have been growing faster than wages, making homes less affordable. Besides homes, another staple or essential is food:

Food became more affordable over the 8 years from 1979 to 1987. It was slightly less in being more affordable (but still more affordable) over the 8 years from 1980 to 1988. It even got a little more affordable from 1981 to 1989. In the 8 years ending in 2023, food had become less affordable (food prices rose faster than wages).

Another staple is electricity:

Electricity prices rose almost 1% faster than wages from 1979 to 1987, but from 1980 to 1988, wages were rising faster than electricity prices. But considering the proposition that there is currently a Medical-Industrial Complex that protects hospitals but not persons, have a look at the hospital prices when compared to the wages:

All years are negative, indicating that the average percentage increase in hospital prices over the prior 8 years had been higher than the average percentage increase in wages over those same 8 years. In 1993, the 8-year average price increase in hospitals was 9 percentage points higher than the 8-year average wage increase.

The evidence suggests that we do not only have to worry about a Military-Industrial Complex capable of harming us covertly, forcing critics of government to either tamp down on their criticism, or else suffer harassment, persecution, and even a form of “touchless torture” involving directed energy.

Evidence suggests we need to also maintain a level of suspicion with regard to the provision of medical care — especially when the government is involved.

Reference

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Weekly Earnings of Production and Nonsupervisory Employees, Manufacturing [CES3000000030], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CES3000000030

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Food in U.S. City Average [CPIUFDSL], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CPIUFDSL

U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency, All-Transactions House Price Index for the United States [USSTHPI], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/USSTHPI

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Price: Electricity per Kilowatt-Hour in U.S. City Average [APU000072610], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU000072610

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers: Hospital and Related Services in U.S. City Average [CUSR0000SEMD], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CUSR0000SEMD