John Lott just came out with a new analysis of public shooters which adds evidence into the picture that I have been trying to paint — a picture where sinister anti-Americans (either those infiltrated into our very own Intelligence Community or foreign actors) groom persons for mass public violence in the streets:

What adds weight to my theory is not the raw rate of events, but the climb. In order to get such a big jump in 2024, an artificial cause is required — rather than an organic one. An organic explanation would attempt to say that trans-identified people experience exceptional social ostracism, so they will naturally lash out at society.

But that explanation cannot explain big jumps, like the jump seen in 2024, when the ratio of public shootings committed by trans persons was 16x their background share of the U.S. population. If under 1% are trans, then under 1% of public shooters should be trans — not 12% to 16% of public shooters.

The evidence suggests that the Intelligence Community should seek to root out the persons who are potentially involved in grooming acts of public violence, who act first by testing their mood manipulation methods — checking to see if they can convince someone to “switch genders” — and then going all-in on targeting them, if successful.