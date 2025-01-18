At 1:23:45 am on 26 Apr 1986, Reactor 4 in Chernobyl exploded. Forty-eight hours later, Sweden detected radioactive fallout in their skies, prompting the Soviet Union to come clean and to finally begin to evacuate the innocent Soviet citizens in the area. By this time, winds were moving a radioactive cloud northeast towards Moscow.

Evidence of a secret mission of weather modification surfaced 20 years later, when Major Aleksei Grushin declared that he was awarded a medal for bravery due to the cloud-seeding missions he flew: making radioactive rain come down hard on the people of Gomel, Belarus — in order to save the more populated region of Moscow:

NOTE: The distance from Chernobyl to Gomel is just over 100 miles, and the distance from Gomel to Moscow is just over 300 miles (over 400 miles total from Chernobyl to Moscow).

State secrecy had prevented whistle-blowers who had spotted the military airplanes doing the cloud-seeding shortly before torrential, radioactive rains fell down upon them. Several years later, KGB files were uncovered, revealing the truth. Even though the Chernobyl plant is located in Ukraine, the radiation dose in Belarus is higher:

Ukraine is 24% larger than Belarus, but even correcting for the larger land area does very little in closing the gap. The 11-fold increase in high readings (over 1480 kilo-Bequerels per square meter) indicates that the military operation to deliberately sacrifice the innocent people of Belarus in order to save Moscow had truly worked.

The method might have involved silver iodide or else just dry ice.

[map of the area] — https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP08S01350R000401290002-0.pdf

[radiation in Belarus] — https://www.chernobylgallery.com/chernobyl-disaster/radiation-levels/