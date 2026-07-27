Senator Rand Paul has made Anthony Fauci’s diary available to the public. Here are some “screenshots-of-interest” from the online PDF file:

5 Feb 2020

The day after 10 cases of COVID had been discovered on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, Anthony Fauci and the rest of the Coronavirus Task Force (TF) brief the Senators, and Fauci spends some time in the sound-proof/signal-proof “SCIF” (a confidential room where no electronics are allowed, and even note-taking is not allowed).

A later document would retroactively grant certain government officials immunity for certain COVID actions taken from 4 Feb 2020 (the fateful “Day-of-the-10-cruise-ship-Cases”) and then going forward in time.

Interestingly, almost as if domestic actors (who are perhaps loyal to China) wanted to make certain that Fauci would remain “loyal to the cause” — in terms of helping to enact whatever it is that the overseers want enacted — Fauci’s nephew experiences “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome” and is found dead in his apartment.

8 Feb 2020

Over a month before Fauci testified on 11 Mar 2020 that COVID was 10x worse than flu, Fauci admitted that it is only perhaps 2x — and at most, 3x — worse than flu. In Fauci’s own words, COVID was

“acting like a bad influenza.”

This is important because later harm:benefit analyses would all be thrown off of the mark and biased toward the chosen government intervention because of over-stating the danger of COVID by at least a factor of 3 i.e., COVID was never even one third as dangerous as government officials made it out to be. It was oversold by at least 3x.

18 Mar 2020

Before becoming the world’s greatest cheerleader for Remdesivir, Anthony Fauci was very suspicious of utilizing Remdesivir for COVID — because of how unpromising it was as a treatment, when given for Ebola. After this 18 Mar 2020 email, how much do you want to bet that another of Fauci’s relatives “died suddenly” — changing his tune on it?

But that is pure speculation and, at this time, there is no evidence other relatives died.

15 Jun 2020

Here, Fauci is saying that it is possible that China knew — back in August 2019 — that SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) had already been released, and was being studied. Imagine that.

20 Jun 2020

[click to enlarge]

The original trial of Hydroxychloroquine + Azithromycin had to be scuttled, because as hard as they could look, they could not find enough people who truly had symptomatic COVID. Perhaps they had a bunch of people testing positive using PCR, but because COVID was not a very virulent virus, they could not find people suffering.

29 Jul 2020

Here, Fauci is denigrating America’s Frontline Doctors after they held a rally at the Capitol, even singling out Dr. Stella Immanuel and attempting an ad hominem “character assassination” based on various other beliefs she may have held. Newsflash: It does not matter what beliefs people hold, it matters if they tell the honest truth.

8 Aug 2020

Here, Fauci is doubling-down against Hydroxychloroquine, even though Henry Ford hospital was backing it — because of having so much promising success with it when giving it to their COVID patients. Fauci feared such promising success, because that would mean that there could be no legal EUA for COVID shots.

Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) require that no other promising therapy exists.

27 Aug 2020

Here, Fauci receives a letter and as he opened it, white powder blasted out of the envelope and onto his hands and face. Further investigation revealed that it was not anthrax or the powerful poison, ricin:

But as you can see from the note inside the envelope, the overseers of the pandemic (possibly domestic actors loyal to China) wanted Fauci to remain “loyal to the cause” — in terms of helping to enact whatever it is that the overseers want enacted. The evidence suggests Fauci was not the ringleader, though he was the “right-hand man.”

Reference

[generic version with possibly-retroactive redactions] — https://www.paul.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/2026.07.24_Tonys-Diary-Package.pdf