NOTE: A prior report on this topic is here.

Taking the week of 13 Dec 2020 as the rollout week for the experimental modRNA COVID injections, there were 49 weeks of weekly excess death data to form a COVID baseline. From the rollout going forward for another 66 weeks — ending in the week of 13 Mar 2022 — the post-jab weekly excess death can be compared to baseline:

[click to enlarge]

The evidence suggests that, after the COVID shots rolled out, people in the age group of 65-74 were, on a relative basis, 57% more likely to have premature (excess) death — from an absolute increase in the chance of premature (excess) death of +14.3% from the baseline situation before the COVID shots rolled out:

\(39.4 - 25.1 = 14.3\)

The later time window should have experienced a downward bias in excess death, because the ‘dry tinder’ effect from earlier excess death should have removed the frail and fragile persons from the population, leaving only those people whose immune systems were strong enough such that they were hardy enough to survive all of 2020.

Because less than 25.1% weekly excess death was expected in 2021 and later, the finding of 39.4% weekly excess death in that time window indicates an environmental insult which was far worse than the one received during 2020.

Reference

https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/excess-mortality-p-scores-average-baseline